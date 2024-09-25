A glimpse of what Dubai is going to look like in the next 10 years…

Though Dubai (and the UAE) is just 53 years old, it has come a long way, transforming from a desert to the glittering city it is today. And it is showing no signs of stopping, constantly announcing new megaprojects that will only further solidify its position in the world.

There’s the much-awaited Etihad Rail, Dubai Metro expansion, plenty of upcoming skyscrapers and much more, however…

These 8 upcoming megaprojects will truly change the face of Dubai

Dubai Reefs

During the COP28 summit at Expo City in December, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince officially launched the landmark Dubai Reef project, one of the world’s largest marine reef development projects. In April 2024, Sheikh Hamdan inaugurated the project overseeing the launch of the pilot reef modules – the first step towards developing a 600-square-kilometre reef that will stretch across Dubai’s waters. Now that the reef’s first modules are activated, over the next four years, we will see a further 20,000 purpose-built reef modules of various sizes created. According to the latest updates, HaejooX – a company specialising in Blue Carbon projects have been signed as the official construction and contractor for the project.

Dubai Mangroves

Spearheaded by URB, the same team behind Dubai Reefs and The Loop, the Dubai Mangroves (if officially approved), will be a groundbreaking initiative striving to plant over 100 million mangrove trees spanning 72 kilometres of coastline. The project will include various edutainment assets such as the Mangrove Visitor Hub, a Botanical Museum and a Nature Reserve Conservation Center. The activities will include guided nature walks, educational programs, and conservation activities.

Palm Jebel Ali

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai unveiled the masterplan of Palm Jebel Ali in 2023. The new mega project will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, spread over some 13.4 square kilometres. With seven connected islands, Palm Jebel Ali will be home to no less than 80 new hotels and resorts. Although we don’t know much more than that yet, Sheikh Mohammed Tweeted that the mega project would feature “a wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities.” The original plans featured six marinas, a water theme park, and even a ‘Sea Village’, where homes would be built over the water.

The Island by Wasl

First announced back in 2017, not much has been said about the development of The Island, located close to the Burj Al Arab, in recent years. However, according to Meed, developer Wasl awarded a contract for the construction of the island in November 2023, reconfirming that the project is still in the pipeline. As per Meed, Wasl has appointed China State Construction Engineering Corporation to build The Island, in an estimated USD1.2 billion (Dhs4.4 billion) deal.

An MGM earnings call from November 8, 2023 outlined details on what exactly to expect at The Island were revealed by MGM President and CEO, Bill Hornbuckle. Confirming that the luxury development was ‘under construction,’ he further added that the island would feature 1,400 hotel rooms from the MGM Grand, Bellagio and Aria brands. Project plans originally included a possible Casino, however as per a recent earning call with Hornbuckle, the USD2.5 billion project Dubai project has not received the green light, and will go ahead without a casino in it.

Hatta Beach

Hatta – the popular exclave in Dubai, has several megaprojects coming up, the latest of which was approved in January 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The ‘Hatta Beach’ development will include a human-engineered Hatta Beach ‘Crystal Lagoon’ system that will stretch across a 10,000 square metre expanse, bordered by a rich melange of leisure facilities.

Other developments on the Hatta Master Development Plan include the development of more eco-friendly hotels and luxury resorts; cable cars (which will take a scenic route over Hatta Dam); waterfalls; hiking trails; biking trails; the restoration of Wadi Lim Lake; enhancing UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Hatta tombs and the Falaj Al Shari’a (places of deep archaeological importance dating back to the Bronze and Iron Ages); Hatta Souq, which will be home to 70 commercial units; the residential and commercial development of Hatta downtown; new attractions at Hatta Heritage Village and the development of the Leem lake area.

Jebel Ali Beach

The Jebel Ali Beach megaproject was signed off by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai which will make a sandy stretch in the south of the emirate, the longest public open beach in Dubai at 6.6km. There will be an open beach, viewing platforms, recreational and service areas for beachgoers of all ages including sports and marine activity areas and more.

Dubai Islands

Remember Deira Islands? In August 2022 master developer Nahkeel revealed that this megaproject off the coast of Deira will now be called Dubai Islands with huge plans to transform the five-island development into a space that will redefine the concept of waterfront living. Each island will offer up something unique from innovative living experiences to cultural hubs, recreational sports beaches and beach clubs. The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels. According to Nakheel, this includes ‘luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels’ – all of which will help support Dubai’s tourism and hospitality drive.

There’s already a Riu and Centara hotel on the development, with plans in place to also add a Rixos hotel and residences. It also features 20 kilometres of beaches including a Blue Flag-certified beach – a recognised award given to beaches for following a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

The World Islands

The World Islands was another ultra-ambitious island project launched back in 2008. After more than a decade of being dormant, there’s now lots of movement at this offshore archipelago, with megaprojects popping up across the islands.

You can already check in to Thai-born luxury hotel brand Anantara’s dreamy resort and voco Monaco Dubai (previously Cote D’Azur Monaco). On this same island, you’ll also find ‘the raining street’, the biggest swimming pool in the Middle East, and an additional selection of soon-to-open hotels, all designed to bring European charm to Dubai.

Dubai-based Amali Properties has recently unveiled plans for a dreamy private island, nestled within the prestigious World Islands archipelago mega project. The iconic new residential address is set to be a millionaire’s playground and promises to be “Dubai’s first true residential sail-in sail-out experience”. Read more about this property here.

In 2025, joining their ranks will be Zuha Island, from the creators of Abu Dhabi’s amazing Zaya resort. The private island will be home to a collection of just 30, six-bedroom residential villas, plus a boutique retreat complete with 70 villas with private pools, a beach club and a serene spa and healing centre.

Images: Dubai Media Office and WAM