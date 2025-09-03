What’s new in the UAE for September? Quite a bit actually…

If you’re just coming back to the UAE after the summer, you might want to know what’s new in the country, what updates there are and basically what you missed. It’s all here.

A new Dubai Metro route has been added to the Red Line

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new Red Line route on the Dubai Metro, aiming to improve travel convenience for passengers.

On their official social media channel, RTA shared ‘Metro routes rerouted during peak hours between Centrepoint and Al Fardan Exchange Station’. Read the info here.

UAE fuel prices for September

UAE petrol prices have shifted slightly this month, so whether you’re commuting daily or planning a road trip, here’s what you’ll be paying at the pump. Compared to August 2025, petrol has seen a small increase while diesel prices have dipped, giving drivers a mixed update for September.

Starting September 1, 2025, here are the new prices per litre:

Super 98: Dhs2.70 (up from Dhs2.69 in August)

Special 95: Dhs2.58 (up from Dhs2.57)

E-Plus 91: Dhs2.51 (up from Dhs2.50)

Diesel: Dhs2.66 (down from Dhs2.78)

Dubai has five new bus routes and nine upgraded ones

The public transport in Dubai is getting an upgrade again and Dubai’s Roads and Transport authority (RTA) has announced five brand new bus routes along with the upgrade of nine existing ones. This initiative is helping make Dubai more connected and accessible by public transport as a city. See the new routes here.

Dubai to RAK road closure is taking place from September 1

There’s a road closure on a popular road from Dubai to RAK. Parts of the E11 highway in Ras Al Khaimah have closed as of September 1 as part of the first phase of a significant roadworks project. Get the info here.

There are changes coming to Abu Dhabi’s Darb system

Motorists in Abu Dhabi are set to experience significant changes to the Darb toll system in September, as authorities announced extended operating hours and the removal of daily and monthly fee caps. The adjustments, which came into effect on September 1, are aimed at easing congestion and encouraging greater use of public transport, though they are also likely to increase costs for regular commuters. See the changes here.

Two of Dubai’s Customer Happiness Centres got an upgrade

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has officially rolled out two newly redeveloped hybrid Customer Happiness Centres, located at Umm Ramool and Al Barsha. The upgrades mark a major leap in the city’s “Services 360” vision, offering faster, smarter, and more personalised service for a seamless use

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered traffic lights to cut congestion

If you often find yourself stuck on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, there’s good news. Abu Dhabi has switched to a smart traffic light system that uses artificial intelligence to keep the capital moving. See the details here.

There’s a new rule for Indian passports in the UAE

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued a new rule for Indian expats in the UAE that has come into effect this month. The rule requires updated standards for photographs, which means most applicants will need to take new photographs when submitting passport applications. The consulate’s move follows a directive from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Read more.

Traffic around Dubai Airport, Terminal One is about to get better

The improvement comes particularly for Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport, where a bridge leading to the terminal will be widened. The bridge will be extended from three lanes to four and will increase capacity from 4,200 to 5,600 vehicles per hour. This will lead to a 33% increase in vehicle capacity, significantly helping the traffic around the airport, so if you’re rushing to a flight, you’ve a better chance of making it… Read more.

Hatta is getting a bit of a makeover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by بلدية دبي (@dubaimunicipality)

Hatta is a popular little getaway from the city, and its newest attraction, the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, is a new development that changed the space beyond recognition. And there’s more to come. Under the directive of Sheikh Mohammed, the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project is now offering new investment and commercial opportunities aiming to empower local citizens, create job opportunities, and support sustainable economic and social development in the region. See the details.

There’s a new public holiday law across the UAE

Dubai (and the rest of the UAE) made work-life balance a lot more promising. Earlier this year, a new law, Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 Concerning the Public Holidays in the State came into place that allows many public holidays that fall on a weekend to be transferred to a weekday, so if, say, a celebration lands on Friday or Saturday, you’ll often still get a day off during the week. Take a look.

Dubai Airport has a new system to make travel faster at passport control

Dubai International Airport, the busiest hub for international travel, has launched what it’s calling the world’s first AI-powered passenger corridor. The new system is designed to make travel faster and easier, letting passengers skip traditional passport control. Read more.