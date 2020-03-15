From ordering groceries to getting your home sterilised…

Now that the UAE authorities have urged all of us to stay at home, except for essential trips out for food, work or medicine, we’re whipping out our phones for Dubai’s best services, straight to your door.

Here are 15 apps to help you through the coronavirus outbreak in Dubai.

Food and groceries

Kibsons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIBSONS INTERNATIONAL LLC (@kibsons) on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:01pm PDT

Kibsons is constantly adding to its virtual shelves, so along with fresh fruit and vegetables, quality meat, chicken and dairy goods, you can now also order household essentials, such as toilet paper, cleaning products and pet food. kibsons.com

InstaShop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InstaShop (@instashop_app) on Mar 22, 2020 at 2:32am PDT

From fresh produce to pharmaceuticals, and hard-to-find ingredients, InstaShop has got you covered. The app lets you chose which stores you want to order from, such as Almaya, 1004 Gourmet, and The Meat Avenue, and lists average delivery times for each outlet. instashop.com

Carrefour Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrefour UAE (@carrefouruae) on Mar 20, 2020 at 4:21am PDT

Need groceries, pronto? Carrefour Now offers an abbreviated version of the full Carrefour selection, which includes all the daily essentials. For a Dhs5 delivery fee, you can get your order within the hour. carrefouruae.com

Restaurant deliveries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deliveroo UAE (@deliveroo_ae) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:56am PDT

Now that restaurants are closed for the next two weeks, help keep the hospitality industry afloat by ordering from your favourite restaurants on Deliveroo, Uber Eats or Talabat.

Sprii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sprii.com▪️Everything For Mums (@sprii) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:29am PDT

Have little ones at home? We feel you. Whether you’re looking for educational toys to keep them occupied, baby food to keep them fed, or cleaning products to keep them healthy, you’ll find everything for a happy, healthy family on Sprii. sprii.ae

bgX

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bgX (@bgxofficial) on Mar 13, 2020 at 3:49am PDT

If you’re running low on your go-to salon products, including haircare, make up and nail polish, bgX can have them to your door in 30 minutes. Perfect for a spot of at-home pampering. bgxme.com

Health and well-being

Okadoc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okadoc UAE (@okadoc_uae) on Mar 16, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

Not only can you use this handy app to book a doctor’s appointment, you can also chat with a doctor about any Covid-19 concerns, find out where to take a Covid-19 test, and use the free symptom checker. okadoc.com

Life Pharmacy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFE Pharmacy (@lifepharmacyme) on Mar 21, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

Have your prescription medicines, vitamins and other pharmacy essentials delivered using the Life Pharamcy app. Scan in your prescription, along with your Emirates ID and insurance details, or browse the range of off-the-shelf items. life-me.com

Asana Rebel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asana Rebel (@asanarebel) on Mar 6, 2020 at 7:31am PST

We’re loving all of the online classes that Dubai yoga studios are offering, but if you need help to get started and stay motivated, then Asana Rebel may fit the bill. The free version is packed with online workouts and tips on healthy living, so you scoot straight through all the subscription prompts when you open the app. asanarebel.com

My Virtual Mission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Conqueror | Fitness App (@the_conqueror_challenges) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

With gyms and pools closed across the UAE, we’re turning to our favourite fitness instructors for live-streamed workouts. If you’re craving a change of scene, sign up for the free 30-day trial with My Virtual Mission, which lets you take off on a virtual fitness route around the world. myvirtualmission.com

Yoga Nidra: Sacred Sleep

We’re in uncharted territory and it’s no wonder everyone’s feeling on edge. Help tune out some of the noise by practicing yoga nidra, a calming form of meditation that encourages you to focus on every inch of your body. The free 10-minute version of this app will leave you in a little bubble of bliss, but if you want to go so deep you drift off to sleep, download the paid version. Yoga Nidra: Sacred Sleep

Services

Justmop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justmop.com (@justmop) on Mar 22, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

At a time when we could all do with a little help around the house, Just Mop is offering a disinfection service that kills 99.99 per cent of viruses and bacteria. They use hospital-grade disinfectants that are safe for kids and pets, and prices start at Dhs199 for a studio apartment. justmop.com

Washmen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washmen (@getwashmen) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

It’s not just your home that could do with a deep clean right now… if you want to ensure your laundry is disinfected properly, get Washmen to come and collect it. The eco-friendly chemicals used in the cleaning process, along with the high temperatures of the steam used for pressing, will help eliminate flus and viruses. washmen.com

RTA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

For the next three months, you can use the RTA Dubai Drive app to renew your vehicle registration, without having to visit the Happiness Centre. At any time, this handy app also lets you top up your Salik account, pay for parking and renew your license. rta.ae

Cafu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAFU (@mycafu) on Feb 29, 2020 at 4:27am PST

Now that UAE authorities have urged us to use private cars for all essential travel, you may find yourself in need of a fuel top-up. Let the petrol come to you with the Cafu fuel-delivery app. cafu.com