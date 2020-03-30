The decision to postpone the book fair was made amid growing health concerns…

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has made the difficult decision to postpone the 30th edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

This year’s event was initially scheduled to take place between April 15 and April 21 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

An announcement displayed on the website confirms that the 30th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has now been postponed until May 23 to May 29 2021.

The reason given for the date change is that it was a ‘precautionary measure to protect public health’.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair first took place in 1981. It’s an event that provides a platform where publishers, booksellers, literary agents, cultural organisations and media can meet, mingle, freely exchange ideas and discuss future collaborations.

This postponement follows similar moves across the UAE — from festivals to schools and nurseries to sporting events – all of which were have been delayed, cancelled or moved in the interest of minimising public risk.

Cancellations include Ultra Abu Dhabi, which was due to take place March 5 to 6, and the DJ Mag Conference. Events and festivals that have been postponed include Taste of Dubai (postponed until December); Club Social Abu Dhabi (indefinitely); Russ at Coca-Cola Arena (postponed until November 27); the Dubai International Boat Show (now scheduled for November 2020); and Dubai Lynx, which will be rescheduled for September 2020.

