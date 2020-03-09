Who’s up for a free yoga class or chocolate sundae?

Another week starts again, and there’s plenty to keep you occupied in Dubai this week, from inspiring women’s talks to a free yoga class or chocolate sundae to a brand new double happy hour.

Here’s our pick of 9 great things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday March 8

1. Attend an empowering talk for International Women’s Day

Sunday March 8 is officially International Women’s Day and there’s lots happening around Dubai to celebrate. The popular Flow Talks series is back at healthy restaurant Flow on March 8, and this one is named ‘Meet the Equalisers’, with talks focusing on female triumphs, and highlighting how gender should never be a hindrance to success.

Flow, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ground floor, Dubai, 12pm to 2pm on Sun March 8, free, Tel: (04) 319 8767 flowdubai.com

2. Check out this cool new burger spot

Thought you’d discovered all of Dubai’s burger haunts? Think again. Austrian burger export, Le Burger recently opened in Mall of the Emirates and you definitely need to add it to your must-visit list. For a limited time, it’s offering guests a mystery burger (Dhs49) that promises to amaze. Simply ask for the ‘mystery burger’ and choose from beef, chicken or vegan with zucchini, popcorn, and chickpea patties. Trust us, Le Burger definitely knows its way around a burger.

Le Burger, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, 10am to 12am, mystery burger available for a limited time only, Dhs49. Tel: 800 382246255. @leburgerme

Monday March 9

3. Try a picnic-themed afternoon tea

For something a little different to do this week, check out the brand new afternoon tea picnic at gorgeous French restaurant, La Serre. Bitesized dishes include croissants, cake pops, macarons, choux, pain au chocolat, bagels, tarts, and croque monsieur, served alongside a selection of teas, all on a little picnic blanket. Cute.

La Serre, Vida Downtown, Downtown Dubai, available every day from 4pm to 7pm, Dhs79 per person. Tel: (04) 4286 969. laserre.com

4. Get a free chocolate sundae

In the mood for a little indulgence this week? Well, why not head to a branch of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, at either Nakheel Mall, Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates, where you can bag yourself a free chocolate sundae. The delicious dessert is complimentary whenever you order two Freddy combo meals, as part of their Dubai Food Festival offering.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, at either Nakheel Mall, Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates, offer available until Sunday March 14. freddysuae

Tuesday March 10

5. Go to a free yoga class

If your week is getting a little hectic, why not book yourself onto a yoga class to find your zen? Azure Beach have introduced a new yoga class every Sunday and Tuesday from 7.30pm to 8pm. Better yet, to celebrate the launch, there’s a free class on Tuesday March 10 (just don’t forget your yoga mat). Namaste.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Sundays and Tuesdays from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, normally Dhs100, Tuesday March 10 free. Tel: (052) 777 9472. facebook.com/azurebeachdubai

6. Check out a girl-powered ladies’ night

STK JBR has one of the most popular ladies’ nights in the city, where you can enjoy free cocktails and some of their signature dishes such as Lil Brgs (if you know, you know). They’re celebrating International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 10, and you can either enjoy 6 free drinks on the first seating or four on the second. If you’re peckish, choose from two courses for Dhs200 or three for Dhs240 and tuck into steak, roasted salmon, cheesecake and lots more.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Tuesday March 10, 7pm to 1am, selected drinks complimentary, two courses Dhs200, three courses Dhs240. Tel: (04) 323 0061. @stkdubaijbr

7. Dance the night away at a full moon party

Popular Dubai beach club, Zero Gravity, is launching a series of three full moon parties over the next coming months (if you’ve ever been travelling to Thailand you’ll probably know what we’re talking about). The first one kicks off on Tuesday March 10, where you’ll dance barefoot on the beach under the full moon, with Thai-style drinks, live cooking stations, DJs, fire performers and UV face painters.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesday March 10, 8pm to 3am, free entry for ladies, Dhs100 entry for guys, inclusive of two drinks. Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Wednesday March 11

8. Experience dinner alongside talented live musicians

Elevate your mid-week date night with the sultry sounds of Scalini’s talented live musicians. Every Wednesday from 8pm, guests who dine at the helm of Chef Roberto Reatini will now also be treated to a performance by skillful songstress Sam Tring. The dulcet tones fill the open air terrace to create a lively atmosphere, complemented by a top-notch a la carte menu and hand-crafted cocktails.

Scalini, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 8pm onwards. Tel: (04) 349 0068. scalini-dubai.com

9. Enjoy two happy hours in one day

There’s nothing like a good happy hour deal to tempt you out after work. But what about two, in the same day, at the same place? Yep, that’s what you’ll find at Italian restaurant Matto in Business Bay. House wines cocktails, spirits and delicious pizzas are priced at Dhs35, every day of the week except Monday.

Matto, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai, ‘Happy Ora’ available 4pm to 6.30pm and 9pm to midnight, every day except Monday. Tel: (052) 604 3535. @mattodubai

Images: Provided/Social