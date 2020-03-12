The ‘Netflix & Chill’ quiz will take place on Wednesday March 25…

If you’ve spent the last few months dedicating your free time to binging your favourite Netflix show, it’s about to pay off. People may have said it was a waste of time, but now is your chance to prove them wrong, as you take on the ‘Netflix & Chill’ quiz at Trophy Room.

On Wednesday March 25, Trophy Room will host an interactive pub quiz, which doesn’t require any pen and paper. All you’ll need to take part in the quiz is a smartphone or tablet, and a WiFi connection to help you work through six different rounds.

Be sure to brush up on your knowledge of the biggest hit shows from Narcos, to Orange is the New Black, Money Heist, and more. Each round will test your expertise with general knowledge, music, picture rounds, all of which will be speed rounds. The faster you answer, the more points you’ll score – there’s no time to cheat.

Not all of the series featured in the quiz will be programmes you’ve heard of, so be sure to get as much research in as possible before the big day. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather your brainbox friends and work together, in teams of up to six.

The quiz will kick off at 7pm, but there’s a happy hour at Trophy Room from 5pm to 9pm, where selected drinks and snacks will be priced at Dhs35. Advanced bookings are recommended by emailing via dbi.fbconcierge@fairmont.com or call (04) 311 8316.

Trophy Room, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Wednesday March 25, 7pm onwards, free. Tel: (04) 311 8316. fairmont.com

Images: Provided