The content creator festival VidCon was scheduled to begin March 25…

Abu Dhabi’s leg of the global series of VidCon festivals has been delayed until December 16 2020.

Originally due to take place between March 25 and March 28, the event brings the stars of YouTube, TikTok and other new media to host panels, meet and greets, gaming challenges, musical performances and more. We’ll just have to wait a little bit longer to soak up their wisdom and life hacks.

The announcement – made on the event’s website – cites the reason for postponing as a precautionary measure in light of “the current global health risks” and “the safety and health of our attendees, sponsors, speakers, creators, and staff.”

Those who already have tickets and want to keep them for December will get a free companion ticket. Those who’d prefer to cancel altogether will be entitled to a full refund.

An email will be sent to all those who purchased tickets, detailing the steps for each option.

For those holding onto their tickets, later this year they’ll get to see some of the internet’s top creators inspire, spill the beans on insider industry information, and share tips on how to get those clicks, making VidCon a must-visit for any budding vlogging stars.

Confirmed guests for March included cosmetics and beauty tutorial megastars Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan; actor Alex Wassabi; regional sister act Rawan and Rayan; UN Youth Peace Ambassador and filmmaker Brent Rivera; dance legend Matt Steffanina; the adorable Filipino #siblinggoals pair Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero; Naz, the fastest-growing creator in the region; pioneering beauty vlogger Michelle Dy; and travel tales vlogger, Iknani.

It’s unclear whether the all same stars will be returning. As soon as there is confirmation on the line-up, we will let you know.

Other postponements and cancellations in the UAE include Taste of Dubai (delayed until December); Club Social Abu Dhabi (indefinitely); Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (held back until May 2021); Mother of the Nation festival (until Q4 2020); Russ at Coca-Cola Arena (postponed until November 27); the Dubai International Boat Show (now set for November 2020); and Dubai Lynx, which will be rescheduled for September this year.

