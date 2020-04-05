Because we could all do with some extra TLC right now…

While we’re all missing our regular cafe catch-ups with friends, Tania’s Teahouse has come up with a neat way to share a pot of tea with your buddies – while practising safe social distancing, of course.

The Jumeirah cafe has launched a range of Self-Care Kits, including the Miss You Bes-Tea box, available for home delivery across Dubai.

This pretty pack features three 20g packs of loose-leaf tea, two quarantine cookies, a Tania’s Teahouse mug and a bracelet. It’s available to order for Dhs150 via Chatfood and, as a bonus, you’ll receive 10 per cent off your first order.

In need of a spot of pampering yourself? Tania’s Immuni-Tea Booster Self-Care Kit (Dhs275) includes five of Tania’s best-selling wellness teas, a tea steeper, two quarantine cookies, a mug and a note from the Tania’s Teahouse team.

Tania’s wellness teas are packed with immunity-boosting ingredients, such as chamomile, peppermint, turmeric, ginger and cinnamon. There are specialty teas designed to aid respiratory conditions, ease anxiety, and detox your body.

You can also order a box of 10 quarantine cookies for Dhs100, piped with timely messages such as “Quarantine & chill” and “Wash yo Hands!”

At a time when our anxiety levels are elevated and we’re all missing those face-to-face interactions, a cup of tea and a cookie is sure to hit the spot.

Tania’s Teahouse, 779A Jumeira Road, Dubai. Daily, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3240021. taniasteahouse.com