Chocolate, coffee and nut stores are among the list of traders…

The Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) has decided to open up various commercial activities ahead of Ramadan this year.

Dubai Economy (DED) added on to the decision, further clarifying which commercial activities would fall under this new announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Economy (@dubai_ded) on Apr 13, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

A post on Dubai Economy’s official Instagram states “the below commercial activities can operate from 8am to 8pm with due regard to preventive measures such as sanitization, social distancing and by obtaining move permits.”

The listed food outlets that can operate are as follows: Meat trading, fruits and vegetables trading, roaster, mills, fish trading, coffee trading and tea trading.

In a clarification of any earlier announcement, the post also states that only those outlets trading in nuts, chocolates and sweets in shopping malls can operate.

This is in addition to supermarkets and grocery stores, which have been permitted to remain open during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Remember, the city’s disinfection programme is still on for 24 hours per day, so you will need to apply for a moving permit before you decide to visit any of these outlets.

The permits can be applied for online, and you will need to provide your identification details and outline the exact reason for leaving your home.

Images: Getty