After a past few weeks of being bought to a standstill due to 24-hours sterlisation, Deira, like most of Dubai, is slowly opening its doors to receive visitors.

Home to what seems like an endless supply of gold stores, the iconic Deira Gold Souk is one of the markets that re-opened in Dubai on Sunday April 26 earlier this week.

The traditional souk will operate at reduced trading hours with retail store operating from 11am to 9pm, and wholesale offices from 10am to 5pm.

Prior to opening, the Deira Gold Souk and its stores underwent a complete and extensive sterilization programme under the strict guidelines of the Department of Economic Development (DED).

Commenting on the opening, Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) stated, “The UAE has led by example and left no stones unturned before easing the Covid-19 restriction and opening shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets. It is a good step towards safely opening the economy and as an industry, we are all gearing up to meet the government’s expectations and consumer confidence.”

Similar to the new rules issued out by the DED for malls ahead of reopening, the retailers at the Dubai Gold Souk will be able to operate at only 30 per cent capacity.

Retailers will have to practice physical distancing norms, and sanitisers, masks and gloves will be made available for all staff and customers.

In addition to this, DGJG will also brief all its working staff on how to monitor customers in the souk area and outlets to ensure the safety standards are met.

Images: Getty/Emirates News Agency