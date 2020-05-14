If you know, you know…

If you’ve long been Dubai-savvy then you’ll know that one of the best places to go for new jewellery is Dubai’s Gold Souk. Now, more than 500 shops there have re-opened for business, with strict safety measures in place.

Dubai Media Office announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday, May 13. It reads that, “More than 500 shops in Gold Souq reopen following comprehensive sterilization campaign, and amid strict precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being”.

That same tweet also contains a video of visitors to the Gold Souk, which is captioned, ‘Gold Souk in Dubai welcomes visitors once again amid stringent precautionary measures in place to ensure safety of visitors and workers.’

The video highlights the strict safety measures that have been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety. This includes face masks, the wearing of which ia mandatory at all times in Dubai when not at home. Failure to do so could result in a Dhs1,000 fine.

Other safety measures include staff and visitors wearing gloves at all times, using hand sanitiser frequently and, of course, following strict social distancing rules. The video shows public spots like benches taped off to deter use.

The Gold Souk, which can be found in Dubai’s commercial business district in Deira, has made quite the name for itself for its quality jewellery at good prices. Over the years, it’s welcomed some famous faces, such as former The Only Way is Essex star, Mark Wright.

Gould Souk’s reopening comes as the city slowly returns to normal after a 24-hour lockdown, during Dubai’s National Sterilisation Programme, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Malls, restaurants and hair salons are now open and operating at a limited capacity. Dubai’s transport services, including the Dubai Metro, taxis, buses, tram and marine transport are also now fully operational.

Gold Souk, Deira Al Ras, Dubai, open daily.

