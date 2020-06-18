Etihad adds another destination to its network of scheduled flights
The Greek capital is the latest destination to be added to Etihad’s network…
As of June 24, Etihad Airways will be operating a twice-weekly service to Athens, Greece.
It’s the latest city to be added to the airline’s steadily going scheduled service.
Not only does this development open the door for travel between the UAE and another hub in Europe, it’s also great news for passengers wanting to travel from Greece to any of Etihad’s Asian or Australian destinations (and vice versa).
The flights will depart on Wednesdays and Saturdays on the snazzy, fuel-efficient 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Etihad began a scheduled route map of 20 different locations on June 10, 2020 — after successfully operating a number of special repatriation flights in and out of the country.
Athens now joins:
- Amsterdam
- Barcelona
- Brussels
- Dublin
- Frankfurt
- Geneva
- Jakarta
- Karachi
- Kuala Lumpur
- London
- Madrid
- Manila
- Melbourne
- Milan
- Paris
- Seoul
- Singapore
- Sydney
- Tokyo
- Zurich
If you are considering leaving the country, there have been some recent updates to the procedures and requirements for exiting and returning.
The instructions come directly from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
In order to travel overseas, you must:
- Apply for a travel request through the Federal Authority for Citizenship and Identity’s website and register in the Twajudi service prior to travel
- Undergo a Covid-19 test before travel, no more than 48 hours before departure – you’ll only be allowed to travel if you get a negative result
- Download the Alhosn app
- Be under the age of 70, and free from chronic disease
- Have a temperature under 37.8°C, and not have any respiratory symptoms
- Have international travel insurance that covers your destination
- Comply with preventative measures at the airports, including wearing a face mask and gloves
- Fill in the individual health accountability form, and not go to any destinations other than the ones you’ve applied for
Upon your return to the UAE, you must:
- Undergo a Covid-19 test
- Agree to go into 14-day quarantine upon return, either in your home or a designated hotel, at your own expense. You can find a list of approved hotels here.
- Your quarantine may be reduced to seven days, if you’ve travelled to a low-risk destination
- Keep the Alhosn app activated
