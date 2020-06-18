The Greek capital is the latest destination to be added to Etihad’s network…

As of June 24, Etihad Airways will be operating a twice-weekly service to Athens, Greece.

It’s the latest city to be added to the airline’s steadily going scheduled service.

Not only does this development open the door for travel between the UAE and another hub in Europe, it’s also great news for passengers wanting to travel from Greece to any of Etihad’s Asian or Australian destinations (and vice versa).

The flights will depart on Wednesdays and Saturdays on the snazzy, fuel-efficient 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Make sure you check with your airline for the full list of pandemic rules and restrictions in place before you travel, and check out our for suggestions a pre-flight checklist.

Etihad began a scheduled route map of 20 different locations on June 10, 2020 — after successfully operating a number of special repatriation flights in and out of the country.

Athens now joins:

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Brussels

Dublin

Frankfurt

Geneva

Jakarta

Karachi

Kuala Lumpur

London

Madrid

Manila

Melbourne

Milan

Paris

Seoul

Singapore

Sydney

Tokyo

Zurich

If you are considering leaving the country, there have been some recent updates to the procedures and requirements for exiting and returning.

The instructions come directly from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

In order to travel overseas, you must:

Apply for a travel request through the Federal Authority for Citizenship and Identity’s website and register in the Twajudi service prior to travel

Undergo a Covid-19 test before travel, no more than 48 hours before departure – you’ll only be allowed to travel if you get a negative result

Download the Alhosn app

Be under the age of 70, and free from chronic disease

Have a temperature under 37.8°C, and not have any respiratory symptoms

Have international travel insurance that covers your destination

Comply with preventative measures at the airports, including wearing a face mask and gloves

Fill in the individual health accountability form, and not go to any destinations other than the ones you’ve applied for

Upon your return to the UAE, you must:

Undergo a Covid-19 test

Agree to go into 14-day quarantine upon return, either in your home or a designated hotel, at your own expense. You can find a list of approved hotels here.

Your quarantine may be reduced to seven days, if you’ve travelled to a low-risk destination

Keep the Alhosn app activated

