It’s nearly the weekend in Dubai once again, which means it’s time to start thinking about your plans. Even if you’re more of a do-it-on-a-whim kind of person, we’ve rounded up plenty of great dinner deals, happy hours and a pool day to choose from.

Here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday

1. Enjoy a three-course dinner with a bottle of wine

For a chilled out Thursday night catch up with friends, urban Italian restaurant Motorino has just the deal for you. Every day, you can avail a fantastic deal, where 1 starter, two mains, 1 dessert and a bottle of house wine will cost you just Dhs199 per couple.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, offer available every day from 5pm to 10pm, Dhs199 per couple. Tel: (04) 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

Friday

2. Go for a wallet-friendly pool day

If Friday doesn’t involve brunching, it usually means a pool day is in order. Head to the stunning Mosaic Chill Pool Bar at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, where entry is Dhs250 which is entirely redeemable on food and beverages. There’s a pool bar, so you can take shelter from the hot temperatures there.

Mosaic Chill Pool Bar, Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily, 8am to 7.30pm, Dhs250 fully redeemable on food and beverage, every day. Tel: 04 409 5006. kempinski.com

3. Check out a comedy show at The Laughter Factory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheLaughterFactory (@thelaughterfactory) on Jul 21, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

Dubai’s most popular comedy show, the Laughter Factory is back, and it’s been seriously popular. So much so, that every show has sold out. Until now. Organisers have added one more Friday lunch show so you can still get your laughs. Danny O’Brien, Nick Page and Peter Flanagan will be performing and you can enjoy main courses from Dhs35, along with some great drinks deals.

The Laughter Factory, Grand Millennium Barsha Heights, Friday July 24, 2pm, Dhs160. Tel: (050) 8786 728. thelaughterfactory.com

Saturday

4. Sip happy with an extra-long happy hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trattoria Dubai (@trattoriadubai) on Jul 13, 2020 at 12:12am PDT

If you really love a happy hour, then we think you’ll love this one. An extra-long happy hour runs from 2pm to 8pm at Trattoria in the Souk Madinat Jumeirah every single day. Selected drinks, including cocktails are priced at Dhs29. It’s Dhs179 for a bottle of Prosecco and Dhs49 for an accompanying food platter. We’re in.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 8pm, Dhs29. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

5. Feast on a roast dinner with all the trimmings

Does your weekend not feel complete without a roast dinner with all the trimmings? Well, we know just where you could go to get yours – with a great deal. Head to sports bar, Barrel 12 on The Palm Jumeirah where you can enjoy a traditional roast dinner with a glass of wine or beer for Dhs159. The roast is served on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Barrel 12, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed, 5pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat, 2pm to 12am, Mon closed. Tel: (04) 552 4000. facebook.com/barrel12dxb

Images: Social/Provided