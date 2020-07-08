Weekend commencing…

The final snap of the laptop closing on a Thursday evening means the weekend is finally here for most of us. If you’ve lived in Dubai a while, you’ll probably know that celebrating the end of the working week can get slightly expensive.

We’re here to help, with 8 great deals, happy hours and offers to make Thursday nights a little less pricey…

1. Sip on selected house drinks for Dhs13

To celebrate reopening, Twenty Three is offering selected wine, spirits and beer, priced at Dhs13 during its daily happy hour slot, from 4.23pm to 7.23pm. To enjoy the special rate, simply order some delicious dishes from the bites menu. Even better, you’ll get 23 per cent off food all day, every day. Hurry though, the offer ends on July 10.

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, open daily 4pm to 10.23pm. Tel: (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

2. Check out a new ladies’ night brunch… on a yacht

Two of the things Dubai does really well is a ladies’ night and a yacht party. Well now Candypants has combined the two, with a brand new Thursday ladies’ night that takes place on the Lotus Mega Yacht. You’ll get three hours of unlimited selected drinks and food brought to your table. The guys are welcome too.

DXSea ladies’ night, Lotus Mega Yacht, every Thursday from July 9, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs249 gents. candypants.events

3. Tuck into a post-work meal and drink deal

For those low-key Thursdays, McGettigan’s at Souk Madinat Jumeirah offers a great ‘burger and pint’ deal that’s perfect for a quick post-work catch up. Choose a signature McGettigan’s beef or chicken burger, and wash it down with a pint of selected beer for Dhs89.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, every Thursday, Dhs89. Tel: 04 447 0219. mcgettigans.com/madinat-dubai

4. Go on a date night without breaking the bank

Date nights in Dubai can tend to pull a little hard on the purse strings, especially when you’re trying to impress. You can be savvy about it though, as cool Pier 7 restaurant, Atelier M has a great deal. Enjoy a three-course dinner for two including roasted artichoke Tortellini, roasted lamb shank and a delicious salted caramel flan, for Dhs259. Those Dubai Marina views from Atelier M’s rooftop bar will never fail to amaze.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs259 for two. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

5. Feast a three-course dinner with a bottle of wine

For a chilled out Thursday night catch up with friends, urban Italian restaurant Motorino has just the deal for you. Every day, you can avail a fantastic deal, where 1 starter, two mains, 1 dessert and a bottle of house wine will cost you just Dhs199.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, offer available every day from 5pm to 10pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

6. Enjoy unlimited food, drinks and evening pool and beach access

Visiting the pool and beach doesn’t just have to be in the day time. Stunning Dubai beach club, White Beach, invites you to join them on Thursday evenings. Sip on bottomless selected drinks, graze on unlimited food and dip and out of the water, with pool and beach access.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs300 gents. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com

7. Dip into an evening at one of Dubai’s coolest pools

For a relaxing Thursday evening spent in the pool, head to Cove Beach, which is arguably one of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs at the moment. Entry is Dhs200 which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. The deal is on all day from opening at 10am. The beach closes at 7pm, but the pool is open until 10pm.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Thursdays, 10am to 10pm, Dhs200 entry redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

8. Try a three-course dinner with two hours’ unlimited beverages

If you’ve lived in Dubai for a while, you’ll probably be familiar with cheeky Thai bar, Mr Miyagi’s. Visit on a Thursday night and you can take advantage of a three-course meal, with two hours of unlimited selected beverages for Dhs149.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, deal on daily, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mr-miyagis.com

Images: Provided/Social