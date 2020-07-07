More good news for those of us with wanderlust…

In yet another update to their schedule, Etihad Airways has announced that, by next month, it will be travelling to 58 destinations across North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia.

This is, of course, provided the airline receives the necessary sign-off from UAE authorities. But given the fact they’re already operating a network of 40 destinations, the addition of new routes seems likely.

Speaking about the update, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said “By August we aim to operate approximately 45 per cent of our pre-COVID capacity.”

“We are delighted to announce the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across our global network. The easing of restrictions on travel to and from the UAE is an important first step and a great development for Abu Dhabi.”

That represents a considerable bounce-back, and more welcome news for the local travel and tourism industry, as well as the general economic health of the region.

Those destinations include:

North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C.

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich

Middle East & Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles

Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo

Australasia: Melbourne, Sydney

You can book tickets on the etihad.com website, which also contains limited information about health and safety requirements of certain destinations.

Flights are also available via the mobile app, and the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (600) 555 666.

If you are thinking about travelling for leisure this summer, we recently put together a holiday guide of 13 potential leisure destinations for UAE residents, and a handy checklist on things you’ll need to consider before you take that outbound flight.

Images: Provided