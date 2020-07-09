There’s a new brunch-cation on the block…

Dubai’s hotels are coming out of lockdown with all guns a-blazing. Earlier this week we shared five epic staycation deals in Dubai that include brunch – and now another brilliant deal has thrown its hat in the ring.

One of Dubai’s best-loved brunches, Bubbalicious at the Westin Mina Seyahi has just announced an incredible offer for summer. When two people book the Bubbalicious Brunch sparkling package for Dhs900, you’ll get a free one-night stay at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, next door.

This offer is valid every Friday, and you’ll need to quote ‘Brunch20’ when booking. To reserve, tel: (04) 511 7771 or email: 01895.reservations@lemeridien. com

Le Meridien long weekend

Beyond brunch, Le Meridien is also offering a great-value staycation. When you book a Thursday and Friday night stay at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, you’ll get the Saturday night for free. It’s based on the hotel’s flexible rates and advance booking is required.

To find out more, tel: (04) 399 4141 or email: 01895.reservations@lemeridien. com and use the special code: #A5119.

Ladies’ Day at Le Meridien and The Westin

On Sundays, Le Meridien and neighbouring resort The Westin Mina Seyahi will be offering a bargain-priced beach and pool day. It’s Dhs100 for women and Dhs50 for children aged four to 12.

The pass is valid from 8am to sunset, and includes a 60-minute stand-up paddle board or kayak session, plus 25 per cent off food and drinks at The Westin’s Pool Bar and Le Meridien’s Horizon Pool. You’ll also get 50 per cent off your next ladies’ day pass (once only).

It’s first come, first serve for this one. See you on the sunloungers!

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Mina Seyahi, Dubai. marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbms-le-meridien-mina-seyahi-beach-resort-and-marina/