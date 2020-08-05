5 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Call us Vin Diesel because we’re about to hit the nitrous on your weekend…

Sometimes the weekend goes by way too fast, which can leave you feeling furious. The best advice we can give is to pack it so full of stuff, when you look back it feels like it lasted forever.

Thursday, August 6

1. Start the weekend off with a proper pukka cuppa

The popular afternoon tea at Central Grounds runs from Sunday to Thursday and is just Dhs110 for two people. Served between 1pm and 5pm, both sweet and savoury cravings are catered for, as are many coffee and tea preferences. The high tea comes with a tiered tray of dainty degustation, including freshly prepped sandwiches, scones and pastries.

Marriott Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, Sun to Thu 1pm to 5pm, Dhs110 for two. Tel: (02) 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad 2. There’s a new augmented reality game that lets you virtually ‘own’ Abu Dhabi landmarks Landlord Go can probably most succinctly be described as the entertaining hybrid of Pokemon Go and Monopoly. It laces a property game over real-world geography, allowing you to ‘trade’ buildings and ‘earn rent’ on genuine Abu Dhabi landmarks, and it’s completely free to own. Like all great investment opportunities, the secret is being one of the first to get in there. Download from Apple and Google Play stores now.

Friday, August 7

3.Experience the updated, upgraded Coya brunch

Coya Abu Dhabi’s groovy Peruvian Friday brunch has been given a summer makeover and offers packages from just Dhs278. Begin the fiesta with a sharing platter featuring a selection of citrus-soaked ceviches; tacos and maki rolls; para picar; a choice of main dish (with plates including beef rib, corn fed chicken and Chilean sea bass) and dessert (which includes fan favourite alfajores – Peruvian cookies with dulce de leche).

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs278, house is Dhs398 and Premium is Dhs498. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

4. Treat your taste buds to something special with the Culinary Season’s Chef’s Table

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season allows the emirate to flex its foodie flair, through a host of special events. One of which is Chef’s Table, a series of 11 menu’s each tied to a particular country, curated by some of the region’s finest culinary talent. Throughout August you’ll be able to take some grand journeys through food, including at Fouquet’s (pictured). Balveer Balkissoon, Executive Chef of the popular Louvre Abu Dhabi dining destination said “Fouquet’s menu has been passionately curated to transport food connoisseurs right to the heart of the iconic destination (France)”. It features highlights such as Burgundy snails with garlic butter, Australian beef tenderloin with Champs Elysees sauce and vanilla mille-feuilles.

Vegetarian options available. Menus priced at Dhs350 for five courses. Find a full list of what and where at adculinaryseason.ae

Saturday, August 8

5. Enjoy a breakfast that will leave you walking on clouds

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a Japanese bakery, Keki is giving us a true taste of Tokyo for the What’s On Big Brekkie Adventures. Diners can enjoy a pair of limited-edition summer mango pancakes. Two Japanese-style, souffle-esque pancakes served with a trinity of mango: custard, puree and fresh fruit. Diners will also receive a delicious vegan smoothie with mango and banana to accompany it. When the morning starts this sweetly, it makes it so much harder to have a bad day. Even in 2020.

Keki Japanese Bakery Gate No 1, Al Bateen Park, 8am to 10pm, Dhs65 for the combo breakfast. Tel: (02) 309 3999. @kekiuae