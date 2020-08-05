We’ve got your weekend covered…

Wednesday is here and that means there’s only one day left until the weekend. How do you fancy spending it? We’ve rounded up a range of great options for you to do in Dubai this weekend, from a cute date night to the last chance to bag some bargains at the DSS sale.

Here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

1. Go for a date night and try a new tasting menu

Date nights in Dubai are pretty much guaranteed to be a cut above the rest, and if you’re looking for a new spot, check out Phoenicia Dubai. Go on a ‘toast and taste discovery’ with a great new menu, where you’ll enjoy two starters, two main courses, a sharing dessert and two expertly-crafted cocktails per course for Dhs299 per couple. The cuisine is Middle Eastern, with cocktails paired to match each course.

Phenicia Dubai, JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai, JBR, 6pm to 11pm daily, Dhs299 per couple. Tel: (04) 315 4200. facebook.com/phoeniciadxb

2. Shop ’til you drop

If you weren’t already aware, the Dubai Summer Surprises initiative has been ongoing for the past few months, with some incredible deals on clothes, electronics and much more in malls across the city. The final weekend of DSS is happening this weekend, from August 27 to 29, so make sure to get yourself to Mall of the Emirates or Dubai Mall this weekend to bag some amazing bargains before they’re gone.

visitdubai.com

3. Check out a brand new Saturday brunch

For those who don’t like to say goodbye to the weekend, a brand new Saturday evening Asian brunch is launching ‘Pho Real’ will take place at pretty Asian restaurant Sui Mui every Saturday evening from August 29. Food is served buffet-style so make sure to go with an appetite, before feasting on sushi, Asian tacos, dim sum, BBQ short ribs, curries and so much more. With house beverages, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs225.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, every Saturday evening from August 29, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

4. Splash around with a great waterpark deal

New kid on the block, Laguna Waterpark is smaller than some of Dubai’s counterparts, but still loads of fun. Make sure to check out Manta, the thrilling, gravity defying raft ride and WaveOz 180 FlowRider, one of only 3 in the world, where you can test your surfing ability against the water. UAE residents get access for Dhs195 with all day, all-you-can-eat food and soft drinks included, or book online and get access for Dhs99. An incredible deal is running until August 31, with month-long access to Laguna Waterpark and Wild Wadi for just Dhs199.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, from Dhs99 adult online. Tel: (800) 637 227. lagunawaterpark.com

5. Get in touch with your inner artist at a ‘Paint n Grape’ class

Fancy doing something a little artistic this weekend? Well, how about taking part in a ‘paint and grape’ session at Couqley French Bistro & Bar, this Saturday afternoon? This special session will celebrate the artwork ‘The Music Players’ by Lebanese Artist, Hussein Madi. You’ll set to work painting your masterpiece on a pre-sketched canvas, whilst sipping on two glasses of house grape.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Saturday August 29, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs390. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae

Images: Provided/Social