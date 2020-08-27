Thailand travels are back on the agenda from next month…

Emirates will soon travel to 15 cities in South East and East Asia with the latest announcement re-adding Bangkok to its list of destinations.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated daily on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from September 1.

Offering seats in First, Business and Economy class, flights will depart Dubai daily at 1.50am and arrive in Bangkok at 11.30am, while the return flight will depart Bangkok at 3.25am, and arrive back in Dubai at 6:35am.

Bangkok has long been a popular holiday destination for UAE residents, thanks to its vibrant culture, beautiful beaches and kind-hearted citizens.

The new destination brings the total number of returned flights to 78. The list covers a range of cities around the world, including Europe, the USA, South America and Asia.

Despite this impressive list of flight routes, and Dubai being open for tourists, each destination has its own set of regulations, and may not be open to receive tourists. Anyone entering Dubai must also have a recent negative PCR test from an approved clinic.

Be sure to check the latest travel requirements for both the destination, and arriving back into Dubai, before booking your flight.

Emirates Airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Adel al Redha, has revealed in a recent interview that the UAE’s national airline aims to be serving its full network of destinations by summer 2021.

In the video interview, conducted by CNBC and shared by Dubai Media Office, Adel al Redha said: “We have noticed the demand of the passengers wanting to travel. If I compare our performance now with a month ago, we have almost doubled the number of passengers we have been carrying onboard our aircrafts as a transit or terminating in Dubai.”

emirates.com

Image: Getty