Fifth Street’s unlimited brekkie deal is available over the weekend…

We’re firm believers that weekends should be set aside for rest, relaxation, spending time with loved ones and long leisurely breakfasts.

Get fed

And in an interesting development on that final point, Fifth Street Cafe, located at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre — is now offering an unlimited breakfast between 7am and 2pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s just Dhs75 for adults, Dhs40 for kids (up to 12 years old) and includes access to a bumper buffet of granola parfait, stacks of pancakes, eggs in your prefered style, falafel wraps, French toast and a whole load more, as well as fresh juice, tea and coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centrally Located 4-star Hotel (@courtyardabudhabi) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

Get set

Thre during the week? Fifth Street offers three-course business set lunch deals from just Dhs35 for the vegetarian option and Dhs45 for a more meaty meal. Their daily happy hour offers 50 per cent off drinks between 5pm and 8pm.

Get wet

This particular Abu Dhabi hotel has sparkling form when it comes to offering promotions of outrageous value.

Their rooftop bar, Up & Below has one of the lowest cost pool pass deals in the capital, with dip and lounging access for just Dhs50.

They also have a wild, daily, Dhs1 drink promotion, where you can get a select beverage for just Dhs1 when purchasing an item off their Caribbean-themed eats menu.

There are further discounts with their 3pm to midnight happy hour, where house beverages are on offer for just Dhs17.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Fifth Street Café is open 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Images: Instagram