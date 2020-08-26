From scoping out works of art to learning about meditation and breathing techniques…

This week we were made aware of the potential for the nightly curfew to return to the city and if you’ve cancelled your weekend outings, fill your calendar back up again with these free online events.

Catch an art exhibit

ArtSmiley is hosting an art exhibition called ‘We are alone but Together’ at Double Tree By Hilton Hotel on Saturday August 29 at 2pm. Art lovers and artists alike are welcome to sign up for free to catch the exhibition safely while in their pyjamas at home. All you need to do is register at (056) 179 3103. The Zoom link and more details can be found in this link here.

Learn to meditate

Have a stressful week or month? Register for this Zoom lesson on Saturday August 29 at 7pm and learn the art of meditation and breathing techniques to help declutter your mind. The workshop is for 60 minutes, free to attend and will introduce you to the Art of Living’s happiness program. It will be led by certified Art of Living Breath and Meditation trainers who will guide you through the whole session. You will need a comfortable chair, a bottle of water and yoga mat for some light exercise. Spots are limited, so sign up soon. More details can be found here.

Listen to talk by powerful women

Flow Talk Series’ will be celebrating Emirati Women’s Day on August 28 with a talk by four Emirati visionaries who are successfully breaking glass ceilings by excelling in different fields. The speakers are Marwa Al Hashemi, Aida Al Busaidy, H.E. Dr. Sara Al Madani and Ahlam Bolooki. The four will represent the impact Emirati women have made across various industries, from government-based commerce and tourism roles, tech pioneers, beauty and fashion entrepreneurs, literacy advocates and communication experts. The talk will be available for free on Instagram on the @flowdubai Instagram page from 4pm to 6pm.

Learn how to thrive

Taking place on August 30, this free online workshop is led by positive psychology coach, Sarah Babiker who will introduce you to important concepts in positive psychology. Sarah will explain the concepts in relatable terms, take you through practical exercises, and guide you through visualizations – so you can begin thriving straight away. Head here to reserve a spot, after which you will receive your Zoom link to the session.

