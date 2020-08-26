4 free online events to keep you busy this week
From scoping out works of art to learning about meditation and breathing techniques…
This week we were made aware of the potential for the nightly curfew to return to the city and if you’ve cancelled your weekend outings, fill your calendar back up again with these free online events.
Catch an art exhibit
ArtSmiley is hosting an art exhibition called ‘We are alone but Together’ at Double Tree By Hilton Hotel on Saturday August 29 at 2pm. Art lovers and artists alike are welcome to sign up for free to catch the exhibition safely while in their pyjamas at home. All you need to do is register at (056) 179 3103. The Zoom link and more details can be found in this link here.
Learn to meditate
Have a stressful week or month? Register for this Zoom lesson on Saturday August 29 at 7pm and learn the art of meditation and breathing techniques to help declutter your mind. The workshop is for 60 minutes, free to attend and will introduce you to the Art of Living’s happiness program. It will be led by certified Art of Living Breath and Meditation trainers who will guide you through the whole session. You will need a comfortable chair, a bottle of water and yoga mat for some light exercise. Spots are limited, so sign up soon. More details can be found here.
Listen to talk by powerful women
You might also like
Learn how to thrive
Images: Getty and provided