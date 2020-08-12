It’s nearly here…

The weekend is nearly here (hang in there). There’s plenty of things to do in Dubai this weekend, from an extra-long happy hour to a brand new family-friendly brunch, all-you-can-eat dim sum or breakfast in bed delivered to your door.

Here’s 6 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday

1. Live music? Check out Adam Baluch’s comeback gig

Fancy a bit of live music on Thursday night? Head to Ras Beach Vibes where Adam Baluch – one of Dubai’s most well-known residence musicians – is making his performing comeback after a hiatus. You might recognise him from performances at Americano or Pizza Express Live. He’ll serenade you will his soulful sounds and unique take on some well-known hits.

Ras Beach Vibes, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursday August 13, table reservation advised. Tel: (04) 554 2665. rasbeachvibesdubai.com

2. Cheers to the weekend with a late happy hour

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar UBK. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace, where there’s English pub garden vibes. A selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, are available for Dhs32.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

Friday

3. Check out a new family brunch

For those who have children in tow at the weekend, the perfect brunch for you has just launched at The Scene by Simon Rimmer. Tuck into classic British dishes such as ‘Proper Fish & Chips’, ‘No-nonse Burger’and ‘Simon’s Caesar Salad’, paired with free-flowing beverages. For the children, there’s an extensive kids’ menu, as well as arts & crafts, balloon bending, face painting and sweet treats, to keep them entertained.

‘Beano’s Family Brunch’, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, launching on Friday, August 14, Dhs199 adults soft package, Dhs299 adults house package. Tel: (04) 422 2328. facebook.com

4. Wings, wings, everywhere at Original Wings & Rings’ Buffalo Brunch

Fridays and Saturdays are big days for wing lovers. At Original Wings and Rings, come and test your mettle, fill your bell, and awe family members with the girth of your hunger. From noon to 4pm, you’ll enjoy unlimited wings and drinks (soft and house drinks available) from Dhs149. What better opportunity will you have to put a big old pile of chicken wings on your plate?

Original Wings & Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Fri and Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (04) 3596900. ae.bwr-intl.com

Saturday

5. Get breakfast in bed, delivered

Saturday mornings are all about being lazy and having a lie in, right? If breakfast in bed sounds like your idea of heaven, Rise & Dawn Bakehouse has you covered with its Weekend Brunch Box. It includes a range of flaky croissants, freshly squeezed orange juice, a selection of freshly baked breads, plus avocados, organic eggs, a lemon and chilli flakes to make your own delicious eggs and avocado on toast. There’s plenty of other amazing boxes to choose from too.

Weekend Brunch Box, Rise & Dawn Bakehouse, Dhs149. riseanddawnbakehouse.com

6. Tuck in at an unlimited dim sum brunch

Are you the ultimate fan of dim sum, the little steamed Asian dumplings? Put it to the test with the fabulous all-you-can-eat dim sum brunch at popular Asian eatery, Fuchsia Urban Thai. It runs every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, priced at a very wallet-friendly Dhs100.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Bay Square, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs99. fuchsiame.com

Images: Provided/Social