Experience this enchanting architectural wonder from a whole new perspective…

There’s a reason photographers call those sepia-tinted minutes just before the sun sets or rises, ‘the golden hour’. In this soft amber glow, where shadows snake and grow, the world becomes more visceral, more poetic.

We can’t think of a better natural filter through which to view one of our capital’s most mesmerising monuments.

And now that the escorted Sea-Hawk kayaking tours are back with their intimate Dhs126 sight-seeing expeditions of Louvre Abu Dhabi — it’s all coming together nicely.

Since their post-pandemic cast-off, Sea Hawk have added a new weekend sunrise (Friday and Saturday 6am) guided excursion. This is in addition to Tuesday to Sunday 5pm, 6pm and 7pm trips.

Sunrise, sunset you can now combine a trip that illuminates some of the mysteries behind Louvre Abu Dhabi, experience the dome’s beauty from rare, privileged angles, all at the same time as ‘sculpting the guns’ with the what the kayaking organiser’s website describes as a low-moderate workout.

Although if you’ve skipped a few lift days in the gym recently, you’re probably going to feel it the following morning.

Several times a month you can book in for a full moon kayaking session at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The 7pm departures are still just Dhs126 but here you can appreciate the Louvre lit by full lunar luminosity.

For all departures, guests need to book a minimum of six hours in advance. You’ll also need to arrive 20 minutes before your session is due to start. It’s available to every one of sufficient fitness level, aged six and up.

Sea Hawk Kayaking will provide a life jacket, the service of a guide, drinking water bottles, and use of a changing area with washing facilities.

And if you’re heading to the museum before October 18, you can catch the captivating Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West exhibition.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 5pm to 7pm, 6am trip available on Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Images: Instagram (@sayfoon, @j_alkatheeri)