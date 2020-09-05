The great and the glorious on your doorstep…

Need a plan B this weekend? Our weekend suggestions are bringing big brunch energy, banging breakfasts, blockbusters, bargain theme park tickets and more.

Thursday, September 3

1. What’s On at the cinema this weekend?

Last week Christopher Nolan time-bending suspense flick, Tenet landed in the UAE and proved a popular pull at the box-office. You can still catch it Vox screens in Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Nation Towers, The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall. You’ll also be able to catch tense Soviet espionage biography, Mr Jones; zombie thriller Peninsula; mystery and cartoon capers in the form of Scooby-Doo origin story — Scoob!; action thrills with cop drama Live; and a selection of other modern classics.

Book now on uae.voxcinemas.com

Friday, September 4

2. Last call for super theme park savings

This weekend is your last chance to pick up discounted Yas Theme Park tickets in a five-day flash sale. You can purchase tickets for three theme parks on Yas Island at a discounted rate until September 5, 2020. You can pick up a Yas Waterworld ticket for just Dhs130 (excluding special promo days); Ferrari World Abu Dhabi tickets will be just Dhs150; and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi entry will be available for just Dhs195.

Ticket sale begins September 1 and ends September 5, 2020. Tickets can be bought for visits between September 1 and 30. For more info on opening times, safety measures and ticket purchase please visit ferrariworldabudhabi.com, yaswaterworld.com and wbworldabudhabi.com.

3. Enjoy a long leisurely unlimited breakfast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centrally Located 4-star Hotel (@courtyardabudhabi) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

Fifth Street Cafe, located at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre — is now offering an unlimited breakfast between 7am and 2pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s just Dhs75 for adults, Dhs40 for kids (up to 12 years old) and includes access to a bumper buffet of granola parfait, stacks of pancakes, eggs in your prefered style, falafel wraps, French toast and a whole load more, as well as fresh juice, tea and coffee.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Fifth Street Café is open 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Saturday, September 5

4. There’s a lot at steak with Novotel’s new Saturday night deal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by waves bar & outdoor lounge (@waves_abudhabi) on Jul 22, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

Saturdays at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge are now a celebration of two great epicurean houses, steak and wine. Enjoy any of the menu’s choice beef cuts, along with two glasses of grape — all for just Dhs155. If meat is you’re thing or you’re simply not in the moooood (sorry) for steak. Waves has two new daily deals you can still enjoy – they’re offering a range of poutine (cheesy chips and gravy if you’re British) from Dhs36 and sangria all for just Dhs25.

First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086.

5. Enjoy a wide selection of Asian street food at this evening brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi (@ritzcarltonabudhabi) on Aug 20, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

Head to Li Jiang for a very special sort of brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean Barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, soft package Dhs215, house Dhs340, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 818 8888,

Images: Getty/Provided