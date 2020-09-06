From a new all-you-can-eat breakfast to a new brunch or discounted beauty treatments…

It’s Wednesday again which means the weekend is tantalisingly close. It feels like the city has woken up now we are in September, and that means there are plenty of things to do. From a new all-you-can-eat breakfast deal to a fresh new brunch or ladies’ day, here’s 6 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Wednesday, September 9

1. Get a scoop of Häagen-Dazs ice cream for Dhs9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Häagen-Dazs UAE (@haagendazsuae) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

Okay, so we don’t usually include Wednesdays in our weekend round up, but ice cream lovers – this one’s for you. The Dubai branches of world-famous ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs are celebrating the 9th day of the 9th month with nine special flavours of ice cream for Dhs9 a scoop. The offer is available at all outlets throughout Dubai between 9am and 9pm, today, Wednesday, September 9 only.

@haagendazsuae

Thursday, September 10

2. Get a free beer with your burger at Reform Social & Grill

Reform Social & Grill is firing up the barbecue and reopening its outdoor terrace this Thursday – and you’re invited to come down and have a beer to celebrate. For this Thursday (September 10) only, when you order a Reform burger at the Lakes gastropub, the team will throw in a bottle of selected beer for free. The Reform burger costs Dhs85 and comes loaded with beef, tomato, lettuce and smoky mayo, served with skinny fries.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

3. Pamper yourself with some amazing discounts on beauty treatments

After the past few months, the purse strings could be pulling a little tight for many of us. For those who refuse to give up their beloved beauty treatments, a good deal is always appreciated. Popular British-run salon, Locks by Lou Lou has plenty of offers to avail this September. These include 30 percent off a full paying color service with a full paying cut or blow-dry, 30 percent off a Keratin treatment, 10 percent off hair extensions, luxury hair treatments for Dhs100 and 20 percent off all beauty exceeding Dhs100. A special HydraFacial treatment has just launched at the Al Wasl salon, and if you book in September, you’ll receive 20 percent off. Trust us, you’ll be glowing!

Locks by Lou Lou, JLT and Al Wasl, offers available throughout September, Sunday to Thursday only. locksbyloulou.com

Friday, September 11

4. Check out a brand new rooftop brunch

Chic Dubai rooftop bar and restaurant, Twenty Three is launching a brand new brunch on Friday, September 11. It runs from 1.23pm to 4.23pm with a DJ, unlimited drinks and a sophisticated menu. Dishes include persian feta & green olive tapenade skewers to start and dry-rubbed Australian flank steak with heirloom tomatoes and chimichurri sauce for mains. Following the brunch, selected drinks are priced Dhs23, between 4.23pm and 7.23pm.

Friday Brunch, Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, Dubai, Fridays from September 11, 1.23pm to 4.23pm, soft package Dhs189, house drinks Dhs289, house and sparkling package Dhs329. (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

5. Dig in to all-you-can-eat breakfast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bounty Beets (@bountybeets) on Sep 3, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

Bounty Beets, the cute and colourful cafe in Westin Mina Seyahi has just launched an all-you-can-eat breakfast deal every Friday and Saturday morning. For just Dhs99, you can tuck into as many of the 15 available dishes as you like, as well as coffee, tea and juice, between 9am and 12pm. Dishes include avo toast, açai bowls, and scrambled eggs, as well as some slightly more unusual dishes such as stuffed zucchini taco shells and a salmon bowl. Find out more here.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to noon, Dhs99, reservation required. Tel: (04) 399 4141. bountybeetsdubai.com

Saturday, September 12

6. Try a new Saturday ladies’ day

Five Jumeirah Village and Ladiesday-dubai.com are teaming up to launch a brand new event every Saturday which aims to take you back to another time. Playing strictly eighties and nineties music, ‘Rewind Ladies Day’ launches on Saturday September 12 at the Five Jumeirah Village pool. Priced at Dhs150 for the girls and Dhs250 for guys, the deal includes four hours of pool access and unlimited drinks, as well as a lunch platter. Expect dishes such as salad, sushi, nachos, burgers and chicken wings to fill you up for an afternoon of fun in the sun.

Rewind Ladies’ Day, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 girls, Dhs250 guys. Book your spot: ladiesday-dubai.com

Images: Social/provided