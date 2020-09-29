Dreaming of an island escape? This one’s just down the road…

If staying in is the new going out, then staycations are most certainly the new vacations. It’s lucky, then, that we live in a city with so many hotel offers doing the rounds at the moment. The latest Dubai staycation deal to grab our attention is Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai’s winter promotion for UAE residents.

For bookings and stays from October 1 until December 26, UAE residents can enjoy 20 per cent off room rates when they book a stay at the Bluewaters Island resort. Not only that, but they’ll also get breakfast and dinner for two, on the house.

Room rates start at Dhs1,116 a night, on a half-board basis, plus fees and taxes. If you’d like to linger on the 450-metre private beach a little longer, enjoy 20 per cent of flexible rates for stays of four nights or more, or take 25 per cent off room rates if you book eight nights or more.

Where to eat

This is not your standard half-board package. Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is home to an array of restaurants, so the hardest task will be deciding where to dine.

Standouts include Gordon Ramsay’s Hells Kitchen, pan-Asian delights at Zhen Wei, and casual bites at Neptune Pool & Bar.

What to do

Now that the mercury is sliding into the sweet spot, you’ll want to take full advantage of the temperature-controlled pools and private stretch of beach. If you’ve brought the whole family, the little ones can enjoy free access to the Empire kids’ club.

As an extra sweetener, the winter promotion for UAE residents includes free access to Laguna Waterpark or the Green Planet, for two guests per room.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island. Winter promotion available from Oct 1 to Dec 26, from Dhs1,116++. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com/dubai/offers/exclusive-uae-residents-offer-winter-promotion/