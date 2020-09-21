There’s plenty of cheer to end the third quarter of the year….

Can you believe it? It’s nearly the end of September and there are only three more months to end 2020. If you could use some cheer, (and we all could do with some of it), here are four spots in Dubai this month that will have you in stitches – the good kind.

Here are 4 great ways to fill your diary this month with some great belly laughs.

The Laughter Factory

Every month The Laughter Factory gives you something to look forward with three comedians descending to Dubai. Stephen Carlin, Pierre Hollins and Sally-Anne Hayward are on the line-up this month providing the humour until Friday September 25. The show begins at 8.30pm and tickets are priced at Dhs160 which you can buy here. It’s also worth noting that if you can rustle up five mates to join you, you’ll get your ticket on the house.

The Laughter Factory, several locations, from September 17 to Friday September 25, show begins at 8.30pm, Tel: (0)50 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

Bring the Funny at The Junction

End your September with a night of live comedy and entertainment at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. The show features some of the best comedians from the region and is a mix of stand up stand-up comedy specials and improvisational comedy (like Whose Line is it Anyways). Tickets are priced at just Dhs50 and as social distancing measures are put in place, the theatre will only seat 30 per cent of its full capacity, so don’t wait too long to purchase your tickets.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Bring the Funny, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunction.com

Ali Al Sayed at Antika Bar

This cool retro venue is giving you yet another reason to visit with the launch of their weekly stand-up comedy nights with local artist, Ali Al Sayed. The UAE’s King of Comedy will take to the stage every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm where guests can enjoy a lighthearted and hilarious show for a price of just Dhs80. To keep you company while you enjoy the show, guests can tuck into an a la carta menu filled with Arabic inspired dishes.

Antika Bar Dubai, First Floor, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Stand-up nights every Tue, 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 735 9177 and (0)50 972 9177. Facebook.com/AntikaBarDubai

OUI Your Pants at Radisson Red Silicon Oasis

Every last Tuesday of the month, this cool pet-friendly hotel hosts a special comedy night from 8.30pm with four comedians taking to the stage to make guests OUI their pants with laughter. Your night will be accompanied with delicious food and drinks. The show begins at 8.30pm and it’s a minimum spend of Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink on the night. Reservations are recommended and can be made on (0)4 571 4343 or by emailing Nicole.Weitsz@radissonred.com

OUI Your Pants, OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, 29 Aug, 8.30pm onwards, Dhs150 redeemable on food and drinks, Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Images: provided