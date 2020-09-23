Time for a spacation…

If you’re feeling stressed and down and in need of a staycation with plenty of pampering, take a look at some of these amazing hotels in Dubai offering up a cool staycation deal with a side of TLC.

From spacations to relaxing gong treatments and much more, here are four hotels to check into for some much needed pampering.

Renaissance Downtown Hotel

If you want your rejuvenating spa treatment with spectacular city skyline views, head to the Renaissance Downtown Hotel. The Six Senses Spa Dubai boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with unbeatable views you can enjoy while being pampered during one of your treatments. Fancy a staycation? Pick the Suitecation offer and you can get a 60-minute massage for two free. The staycation includes the spacious Vice Presidential Suite for Dhs3999 or a Presidential Suite for Dhs5999 all-inclusive. You will get breakfast for up to six guests, butler service, a complimentary bottle of spirits with mixers, on-demand beverage options, and a house DJ on demand. The offer is valid until November 2020.

Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Suitecation offer available until Nov end. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. renaissancedubailife.com

Palazzo Versace

The luxury five-star hotel has launched an ultimate spacation deal for just Dhs675 per person that will leave you on cloud nine. The deal includes a foot bath ritual, a 30-minute back massage, a 30-minute facial, classic manicure at The Spa Nail Studio, a hair wash and blow-dry at the hair salon, and access to the Central and West pools. You can even nab the chance to really elevate your experience and get a one-night free stay when you spend Dhs1600 on spa or dining experiences. Read our review of the Palazzo Versace spa here.

The Spa, Palazzo Versace Hotel, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Valid until Oct end. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

H Dubai

H Dubai has launched a blissful spacation package that includes a stay in a luxurious suite plus a 120-minute pampering spa experience at the award-winning Mandara Spa at just Dhs850 per night. It includes other benefits such as a spa amenity gift, free breakfast, a Dhs100 food voucher, use of the pool and bike studio, and a 60 minute PT session at Quantum Health Club. Want to go fancier? Upgrade to the Royal Penthouse Suite for Dhs5000 per night and enjoy a private in-suite spa experience complete with a private indoor-outdoor swimming pool in one of the largest suites in Dubai. The deal is valid until 28 December.

H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Offer available until Dec 28. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Studio One

Positive energy levels in depletion and in need of a recharge? Try this zen retreat at Studio One which takes place on September 25 and 26. It includes a reiki meditation session and a yoga paired with a journaling session for just Dhs550 for two. It includes a night stay with breakfast the next day plus screening room voucher tickets for two. Coming alone? It’s just Dhs375 for the blissful weekend getaway. Read more about this rejuvenating retreat here.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Crimson Mindfulness Retreat September 25 to 26. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

Images: supplied