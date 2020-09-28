There’s a new luxury staycation deal on the table…

Don’t want brunch to end when the last-drinks call rolls around? We didn’t think so… The Oberoi is the latest hotel in Dubai to stretch those brunch vibes all weekend long, with a plush new staycation deal in Business Bay.

This luxury hotel has joined forces with on-site restaurant Matto to offer a gourmet brunch-and-stay deal. It’s priced at Dhs990 for couples/double occupancy, or Dhs775 for single occupancy, so it pays to rustle up a date or bunk in with a buddy for this one.

The Oberoi staycation package includes an overnight stay in a deluxe city room, Friday brunch at Matto restaurant, and breakfast at Nine7One.

You can check into the five-star hotel on Thursday or Friday, but for our money the Friday night option is the best bet, as it means you get to kick on at the hotel once brunch comes to a close, and then slip back to your room whenever you’re ready. It also means you won’t be cramming your breakfast and brunch into the same day, leaving you free to enjoy a leisurely breakfast on the Saturday morning.

The Italian-accented Brunch del Matto runs from 1pm to 5pm, and includes a selection of starters to share (think carpaccio, arancini and antipasti), substantial mains including pizzas and pastas, and classic Italian desserts. This package includes free-flowing wine, beer and mineral water.

For breakfast the next day, Nine7One is open from 6.30am for early risers. The international menu offers a globe-trotting selection of dishes – think shakshouka, dosa, pancakes or a charcuterie platter.

You’ll also have access to the Oberoi’s pool, and enjoy 20 per cent off spa treatments and additional food and drinks at the hotel’s restaurants and bars during your stay.

Matto, The Oberoi Dubai, Business Bay. Staycation available Thu or Fri night, including Friday brunch. Dhs775 for singles or Dhs990 for doubles. Tel: (0)4 444 1444. oberoihotels.com/hotels-in-dubai/