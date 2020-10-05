Two days, two people, two brunches each…

How do you level up on Dubai’s current obsession with brunch staycations? Pack two brunches into your overnight stay.

Joe’s Backyard at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City has just unveiled a new staycation that promises to pack a big punch. For Dhs899, you’ll get one night’s accommodation for two people, plus two brunches per person at Joe’s Backyard.

Take your pick of Thursday’s Caribbean night brunch and the Friday afternoon brunch, or the Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon brunches. Either way, you’ll be treated to a generous spread of signature barbecued dishes, all-American desserts, and house beverages.

What’s on the menu?

Joe’s Backyard is known for its Americans-style barbecue, with brisket sliders, boneless backyard chicken, grilled sausages and juicy steaks a feature.

At the Caribbean Night Brunch, enjoy a three-course meal brought to your table, from 9pm to midnight. This Thursday night feast includes barbecued smoked meats, jerk chicken and slow-cooked Jamaican oxtail.

For Joe’s Friday Afternoon Brunch, indulge in platters of meats hot off the grill, with free-flowing house drinks. On Saturday afternoons, savour three generous courses of smoky grills, paired with reggae beats and selected drinks.

This four-star hotel in Dubai Festival City has contemporary rooms and a fully equipped gym, should you want to burn off a few calories between brunches. There’s also a cool outdoor pool, perfect for unwinding and topping up your tan before your next bite.

If you’re not quite ready to commit to the double brunch, take advantage of the Spend & Stay deal. When you spend Dhs699 at Joe’s Backyard, you’ll receive a one-night stay at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, absolutely free.

Both offers are available for stays until December 30, 2020.

Joe’s Backyard Staycation, Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City. Brunch & Stay package, Dhs899 for two people, including two brunches each. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com