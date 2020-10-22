Cute and furry gang goals…

Umm Al Emarat Park is home to some seriously wholesome family-friendly feels.

But as of today, those feels get significantly more fluffy.

The popular Animal Barn attraction has returned to the verdant space, offering an opportunity to get up close and cuddly with some of nature’s cutest creatures.

There are ponies, rabbits, tortoises, pygmy goats, camels, and, the new to the park this year — three enquisitive emus.

Emus are the most loyal animals on the planet apparently… because they really stick their neck out for you.

Entry to the park is charged at just Dhs10, making this one of the best value family outings in the capital.

Behind the screens

Umm Al Emarat Park is also home to Cinema in the Park sessions, a chance to catch big stars, under the stars in their alfresco cinema screen.

Tonight, Thursday October 22, there’s a chance to see the animated apiary adventures of Bee Movie (6.30pm) and Mike and Sully’s first scare-squad outing in the original Pixar classic Monster’s Inc (8.30pm).

Friday night you can catch the anthropomorphic animal antics of Dr. Dolittle (at 6.30pm) and underrated movie magic from Disney’s first Scottish princess, Brave (8.30pm).

Saturday’s showings include the tale of Ferdinand (6.30pm), the bull that wouldn’t fight, and timeless French flick, The Little Prince (8.30pm).

Images: Provided