This could be one of the biggest staycation deals out there right now…

Throughout November and December, certain Abu Dhabi hotels will be linking up with the Yas Island theme parks to offer ‘stay and play deals’.

But you’d have to go some distance to beat Courtyard World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi.

Checking prices for dates in the next few weeks, we were able to book rooms Dhs427 for two people — including all taxes, overnight stay, breakfast and two tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Water World or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The packages will be available for bookings up to December 31, 2020.

And if you’re at Courtyard World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, it’s the perfect excuse to hit rooftop bar, Up & Below for their amazing Wing Thing deal. It includes 12 chicken wing and unlimited drinks for two hours.

What’s On at Yas?

We recently reported on the new zipline and roof-walk at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi that is arriving on November 5.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is also currently celebrating Bugs Bunny’s 80th birthday. We know right? Where do we sign the petition to ask for Bugs to drop his skin-hare (sorry) routine?

As part of the festivities, the park is offering special themed activities, cool merchandise and an exciting show dedicated to our favorite wascally wabbit.

A reminder if you are visiting Abu Dhabi from another emirate, you still need to show a negative Covid certificate at the border checkpoint. For more details on testing, please consult our guide.