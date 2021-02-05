These will save your Valentine’s Day…

Is your gift for your loved one not here yet, or did you leave it to the last minute only to be left struggling to find something? Have no fear, because these spots in Dubai are here to help.

From chocolates to cupcakes, these are the saviours bearing gifts to rescue you this Valentine’s Day.

Same day delivery

Lotsa! Lazy Cake

Order in a delicious treat-filled box with melt in your mouth goodies. There are 36 unique flavours that include strawberry, pistachio, smores, salted caramel peanut, orange, funfetti and more. Each flavour is perfectly blended with their signature biscuit ensuring each bite is more enjoyable than the last. There’s a special box for Valentine’s Day and it will cost you Dhs150 per box.

Lotsa! Lazy Cake Valentine sweet boxes, available to purchase on Deliveroo for Dhs150 per box.

Sugargram

Perfect if your loved one is a fan of candy. This delicious box from Sugargram is priced at Dhs150 and includes 16 cute mini boxes filled with mouth-watering candy, each individually labelled with a sassy message. And, of course, they have their bite-sized cupcakes too with a new flavour – Drew Berry Amore – a romantic strawberry and cream flavour cupcake. It will cost you Dhs125 for 25 cupcakes. Both boxes come packed in an iconic Valentine’s packaging to make the occasion extra special.

Sugargram, available on Deliveroo and ChatFood on Instagram, Dhs150 for Candy Gram and Dhs125 for 25 cupcakes, @sugargram_me

Tania’s Teahouse Dubai

Instagrammable cafe has a range of goodies and treats for Valentine’s Day which are unfortunately only now available for delivery after February 14. However, they have a range of other items that will still light up your loved ones’ eyes. From biscuits to cookies, teas and much more – there’s plenty you can pick for your partner. Do note, just because they do last minute delivery don’t wait until the very last moment as any orders past 3pm will be delivered the next day.

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 324 0021. @Taniasteahouse

Forrey & Galland Chocolatier

If your partner that loves handmade chocolates and macaroons, check out Forrey & Galland. You can order through Deliveroo or on Whatsapp on 056 434 7914 and they will deliver right to your door. They even have chocolate roses and bars and non-alcoholic sparkling drinks with 24k pure edible gold flakes perfect for Valentine’s Day and much more.

available on Deliveroo or you can place your orders on 056-434 7914, @forreyandgalland Forrey & Galland Chocolatier,

Next day delivery

THREE Coffee

The Magical Mystery Calendar is loaded with 30 filter coffees, with an array of beans and flavour profiles. It’s priced at Dhs400, and next-day delivery is available across the UAE. They are perfect for making a cup of speciality coffee and can be used in the office or when your relaxing by the campfire or even at home

Three Coffee Magical Mystery Calendar, Dhs400, threecoffee.com

Images: supplied