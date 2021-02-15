These spa-spangled offers make great last-minute gifts…

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for him or her, skip the last-minute dash to the shops and treat them to a spa session instead. From romantic couple’s massages to revitalising hammams, here are all the best Valentine’s Day spa deals in Dubai.

Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Experience the ultimate romantic getaway at Talise Ottoman Spa. Begin with a relaxing session in a private suite before spending the day in the iconic spa facilities including Thalassotherapy pool, snow room, Turkish hammam and more. The experience includes a 60-minute Sultan’s massage for two, 60 minutes in spa suite facilities after treatment, a fruit platter, spa tea for two, and romantic decorations. Dhs1,700 per couple.

Talise Ottoman Spa, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 453 0000. Email: jzsreservations@jumeirah.com. jumeirah.com/arabianessences

Mandara Spa, The H Hotel

Book a 65-minute or 95-minute couple’s treatment, with your choice of Balinese or aromatherapy massage, followed by drinks and chocolates. It’s Dhs499 for the 65-minute session (down from Dhs945), and Dhs599 for 95 minutes (reduced from Dhs1,130).

Mandara Spa, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, available throughout Feb. Tel: (04) 501 8270. mandaraspa.com

Jiva Spa, Taj Dubai

Indulge in the Soma couple’s massage at Jive Spa, a two-hour treatment include a candle-lit Indian aromatherapy massage, a rose petal bath and a bottle of bubbly. Dhs1,600 per couple.

Jiva Spa, Taj Dubai, available throughout Feb. Reservations required. Tel: (04) 438 3100. Email: reservations.tthdxb@tajhotels.com

Sofitel, The Obelisk

Enjoy a soothing couple’s massage at Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane. Choose from a 50-minute deep tissue massage or relaxing Aromachologie treatment, with complimentary access to the swimming pool and wet facilities. Dhs679 per couple.

Sofitel SPA with L’Occitane, Sofitel, The Obelisk, Umm Al Hurair, throughout Feb. Tel: (04) 281 4030. Email: wellness.dubaitheobelisk@sofitel.com. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Talise Spa at Jumeirah Al Qasr

Experience a 60-minute revitalising massage, express 30-minute facial, spa suite facility use for 30 minutes, a Valentine’s cake and sparkling wine or soft drinks. Dhs900 per person or Dhs1,800 per couple.

Talise Spa, Jumeirah Al Qasr, throughout Feb. Tel: (04) 366 6818. Email: mjtalise@jumeirah.com. jumeirah.com

Armani/Spa, Armani Hotel

Book the 80-minute Cupid’s Secret couple’s package for Dhs1,099, or book a 90-minute couple’s massage for the price of one, with an Armani/Dolci sweet treat upon arrival. Packages include pre- and post-treatment access to the Armani Terme facilities and relaxation area.

Armani/Spa, Armani Hotel, throughout Feb. Tel: (04) 888 3282. @armanihoteldubai.com

Talise Spa, Burj Al Arab

If you really want to push the boat out, book the Romantic Moonlight Swim package at Burj Al Arab’s Talise Spa. The treatment begins with a relaxing massage, followed by a swim in a private infinity pool adorned with floating rose petals, with sweeping views of Dubai and the Arabian Gulf serving as a backdrop. You’ll also get access to the spa facilities, bubbles or non-alcoholic drinks and strawberries, as well as a gift. Dhs7,300 per couple.

Talise Spa, Burj Al Arab, throughout Feb, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 301 7365. Email: baata@jumeirah.com.

jumeirah.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

This lavish treatment for two begins in the spa suite’s private steam room, followed by a couple’s relaxation massage. After your treatment, luxuriate in the suite’s tranquil setting over a glass of bubbly and chocolate-coated strawberries. This royal retreat includes all-day access to the spa facilities and the resort’s pools and beach, plus his-and-her gifts to take home. Dhs1,650 per couple.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR. Available on Feb 11, 12, 13 and 14. Terms and conditions apply. Limited spaces available and advanced bookings required. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer, discount or promotion. @ritzcarltondubai

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm

Within an exclusive private spa suite, enjoy a romantic bath ritual and hot stone massage for two. Available 11am to 9pm daily (except Tuesdays). Dhs1,200 per couple.

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, throughout Feb. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Dreamworks

The Two to Tango Escape at Dreamworks includes a 60-minute couple’s relaxation massage, using aromatic mood-enhancing oils. Dhs425 per couple.

Dreamworks, various locations throughout Dubai. Tel: 800 627 7243. dreamworks.ae

Raffles

The Raffles’ Rose Couple Indulgence begins with a 30-minute Jacuzzi, follow by a side-by-side deep relaxation massage. It’s priced at Dhs1,025 per couple for the 90-minute treatment. Upgrade the experience by adding afternoon tea, from Dhs160 per person.

Raffles Spa, Raffles Dubai, throughout Feb. Tel: (04) 314 9869. Email: spa.dubai@raffles.com. raffles.com/dubai

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

This sensory journey includes a 10-minute foot ritual, 60-minute relaxing full body massage with heat packs, 60-minute facial (customised for him and her), a 20-minute pink Himalayan crystal salt bath with rose petals, and two glasses of prosecco. Dhs1,400 per couple.

The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Feb 10 to 19. Tel: (04) 372 2323. Email difcrestaurants@ritzcarlton.com. @theritzcarltondifc

Qua Spa, Caesars Palace Dubai

Qua Spa’s ‘Relax with Love’ Valentine’s package includes a blissful 50-minute full body massage, express facial and 30 minutes of rest and relaxation. Dhs1,700 per couple.

Qua Spa, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, throughout Feb; prior booking essential. caesars.com/dubai/qua-spa

Conrad Dubai

On February 14, Conrad Dubai is offering a romantic spa day retreat, including a relaxing 60-minute couple’s massage, a bath for two, and exclusive access to the hidden oasis, Bliss6. In addition, you’ll also receive credit to indulge in delicious post-spa bites and drinks at the hotel. Dhs856 per couple.

Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, World Trade Centre, Feb 14, Tel: (04) 444 7440. Email: dubaispa@conradhotels.com. hilton.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Indulge in pure relaxation with the Couple Love and Wellness package, including a 60-minute rose quartz massage, rose tea, macarons and a gift package from Voya Wellness. Dhs999 per couple. For an extra, Dhs100, finish your session with a romantic bath.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, throughout Feb. Tel: (04) 455 6677. Email: H6541@sofitel.com. Visit sofiteldubaithepalm.com

