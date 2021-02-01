This is the kind of meal deal we can get behind…

A well-made burger is a thing of beauty, but when you throw a beer into the equation, it’s a match made in heaven. For a complete meal in one, we’ve rounded up the tastiest burger and beer deals in Dubai.

Foxglove

This freshly minted British gastropub, in the Soho Beer Garden complex, is bounding straight out of the gates with a killer burger and beer combo. It’s priced at Dhs99 and is available every Monday.

Foxglove, Nad Al Sheba, Mon noon to 3am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @foxglovedxb

The Irish Village

Visit the Irish Village in Al Garhoud or Studio One Hotel on Tuesdays, and you’ll get three sliders and three selected beers, wines or spirits for Dhs125. Bargain.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud or Studio One Hotel, all day Tue. Tel: (04) 2824750. @theirishvillage

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

Visit McGettigan’s in Souk Madinat Jumeirah on Thursdays, between 3pm and 10pm, to score their signature burger and beer for Dhs89.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Thu 3pm to 10pm. @mcgettiganspubs

Soho Beer Garden

At this brand-spanking open-air beer garden, tuck into a burger loaded with pickles and onion rings, plus a pint of beer for Dhs99.

Soho Beer Garden, next to Soho Garden, Nad Al Sheba, daily noon to 3pm. destinationsoho.com

Tipsy Lion

On Tuesday nights, ladies can order a main course (including your choice of cheeseburger, vegan burger or Nashville hot chicken sandwich), plus three drinks, all for just Dhs99. Or, time your visit for Happy Hour, daily from 5pm to 8pm, when you can order a vegan burger and a pint of Carlsberg for Dhs69.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Tel: (0)58 896 0045. @tipsyliondubai

Publique

This Alpine-inspired retreat in Souk Madinat Jumeirah serves a cracking burger and pint deal, for Dhs99.

Publique, Unit 27, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, daily noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 430 8550. @publiquedubai

Cargo

During Cargo’s happy hour, from 4pm to 8pm daily (except Fridays), you can order a Cargo burger with slaw, tempura and onions and cheese, plus a selected beer for Dhs90.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat to Thu, 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 361 8129. @cargodubai

Lakeview

Nab a seat on the terrace, overlooking Dubai Creek, then sit back and enjoy a burger and two pints of Heineken for Dhs155.

Lakeview, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, daily noon to 10pm. @lakeviewdubai

Barrel 12

This sports bar on Palm Jumeirah offers a classic B12 burger and two bottles of beer for Dhs85, or a main course and four beers for Dhs180.

Barrel 12, Palm Views East, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Wed 4pm to midnight, Thu to Sat 2pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 552 4000. @barrel12dubai

Images: Supplied/Social