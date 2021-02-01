These are such a lovely addition to the art scene in Dubai…

From art exhibitions to awesome street art and wow-worthy sculptures – there’s plenty of art to scope out in the city. And Palm West Beach – one of Dubai’s newest hotspot is getting in on the artistic action.

Located on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, the 1.5km Park Promenade project is home to a number of bungalow-style venues (or ‘gastro-hubs’ as one of the What’s On team proclaimed them) restaurants such as Jones the Grocer, Aprons & Hammers Beach House, Señor Pico and more.

And during the last days of January, stunning Instagrammable murals have popped up to further elevated the bustling location.

The magnificent murals are by Shahul Hameed (picture 4 in the carousel above) whose work can be found across various spots all across UAE. In Dubai, his eye-catching work can be seen at Dubai Festival City Mall, the Indian court at Ibn Battuta Mall, inside the hotel rooms at Radisson Red and many more spots.

Palm West Beach which is already pretty lively with beachgoers, diners and those taking a stroll and this is only further elevated thanks to the vibrant pops of colour from the murals.

The murals depict several typical beach scenes in Dubai portraying beach-goers out with their family, friends and loved ones.

Not only is cultural diversity evident in the murals – reflecting the melting pot of nationalities here in the city, but a myriad of activities can also be seen either in the foreground or background showcasing the vast range on offer in the city.

From couples enjoying a picnic to family bonding scenes, children playing with each other, cyclists, surfers and more – the murals have something that will resonate with each one of its viewers.

For those looking for their next Instagram hit, locate the wall which has a swing painted on it and get ready to see those likes come pouring in.

At the moment, there are five murals but work is still in progress, so if you head on down there now, you will witness a cool masterpiece in the making.

Images: Joachim Guay/What’s On and social