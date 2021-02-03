There are fun ways to up your skills than by studying from a book…

If you want to learn a new language there are plenty of cool fun ways to do it here in Dubai which means you don’t have to limit yourself to studying from a book.

Plus, seeking out real-life practice is one of the best ways to pick up on a language.

So, here are four cool ways to up your language skill in Dubai.

Watch a foreign movie

Head to Alliance Française Dubai Theatre and catch French flicks this February all centred around love (naturally). The films are held every Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 7pm and cost Dhs35 for non-members. All the movies will have English subtitles and there is a variety of genres such as drama, comedy, recent and classics. A movie list, as well as their trailers, can be viewed here.

Alliance Française Dubai, street 18, Oud Metha, Dubai, Sat and Sun in Feb. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. afdubai.org

Catch a comedy show

You may need to know the basics of the French language for this one, but nothing will make you use google translate faster than when someone roasts you in front of an audience. And it’s not something you will forget anytime soon, either. Catch Booder doing a one-man stand-up comedy show at The Theatre at Mall of Emirates on February 5 and 6. He will be talking about his artistic career, his son, his origins and anecdotes from his past. Tickets costs Dhs240.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Feb 5 and 6. Tel: (0)4 299 2282. @artforalluae

Watch a short and sweet play

Catch a couple of 10-minute plays performed by the local theatre community in Dubai at Short+Sweet Festival at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. It’s regional week this weekend on February 5 and 6 which means you can expect plays in Arabic, Hindi and more. Tickets are required and cost just Dhs100. Read more about Short+Sweet here.

Short+Sweet Dubai, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, until March 20 (weekends), ticket prices start from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 3388 525. @shortnsweetdxb @junctiondubai

Dine with the locals

Choose from either tucking into a hearty breakfast or dinner with the locals. Not only will you get a certified Emirati tour guide who speaks English and Arabic, you will learn about the country and its culture. And while you are tucking into Emirati traditional food, why not learn the local language and pick up a few words or phrases from the Emirati folks that you meet. Make your bookings via the Octoos website here.

Emirati breakfast/dinner with the local, book via the Octoos website, prices start from Dhs165 per person. octoos.com

Images: social/supplied