There are some incredible images of the blanket of fog covering Dubai…

In Dubai we’re used to pretty much year-round sunshine and blue skies, but around this time of year, the elements tend to shake things up a bit. The city has seen some dramatic fog blanketing the sky over the past few days.

The sight of the thick fog has been as enchanting as it has eerie, snaking in-between some of Dubai’s tallest skyscrapers, making for some impressive sights and plenty of jaw-dropping images being posted to social media.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum has shared an incredible video of the Burj Khalifa, aka the world’s tallest building, enveloped in white fog. The camera pans all the way up to the very top of the 830-metre structure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

A vast amount of the structure stretched far above the opaque blanket of fog below. Only a few of the surrounding buildings and skyscrapers poke through the surface and it’s really quite amazing to see.

Dubai’s Crown Prince, affectionately known as Fazza, also posted a number of photos of the Dubai fog to his Instagram account, which he often does. He’s known for his keen sense of adventure and passion for photography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

According to a report by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) at the beginning of February, the foggy period is scheduled to last until mid-February. After which, the temperatures are forecasted to rise a little, meaning the fog will be less likely to stick around.

Images: Social