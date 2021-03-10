The update was given by the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office…

On March 10, the Ras Al Khaimah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team announced new restrictions at various venues and social gatherings in the city.

And now, the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office has just declared that the preventative and precautionary measures have been extended until April 8.

#RasAlKhaimah extends the implementation of COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures until April 8.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/R8xazttnf9 — Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (@RAKmediaoffice) March 10, 2021

Here are the preventative and precautionary measures you need to know of in Ras Al Khaimah.

– Capacity at public beaches and parks are limited to 70 per cent.

– Shopping malls and centres are allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity.

– Public transportation, cinemas, recreational events and activities, fitness centres and gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels are to limit the capacity to 50 per cent.

– Restaurants and cafés are also required to maintain a two-metre distance between tables. No more than four people are allowed to sit together unless they belong to the same family.

– Family gatherings and community events such as weddings are to be limited to 10 people. Funerals, it was added, are allowed to have up to 20 attendees.

– Social distance of two metres must be maintained and one must wear a mask at all times in public places.

The authorities called on the public to avoid undermining the precautions taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The RAK Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team stated it was working together with field teams from all relevant entities in the city to flag violations and enforce precautionary measures.

On March 8, Sharjah announced a set of preventive measures to be followed during the holy month of Ramadan. The announcement was made just a week after Dubai announced the decision to cancel all Ramadan tent permits in the city.

Dubai also announced that the current restrictions and precautionary measures in place will be extended until the start of Ramadan.

Images: Getty Images