Feast on unlimited BBQ dishes washed down with three complimentary beverages…

Ladies’ nights are synonymous with Dubai and if you feel like you’ve tried and tested them all, how about checking out a brand new one with guaranteed stunning sunset views for good measure? Say hello to the brand new ladies’ night BBQ at West 14th steakhouse.

You’ll find the longstanding Dubai steakhouse by Oceana Residences, in front of Dukes, The Palm hotel on the Palm Jumeirah. It boasts incredible Dubai Marina skyline and beach views, and is next to the hotel and residences’ stunning infinity pool.

The new ladies’ night will run on Wednesdays from 6pm to 11pm. Tuck into unlimited BBQ dishes such as whole large prawns, cajun chicken and peppered tenderloin, with side dishes including caesar salad, potato salad, couscous and French fries.

It’s priced at Dhs200 for both ladies and gents for the unlimited barbecue, although ladies can also enjoy three complimentary beverages. Drinks include house wines, spirits, special cocktails, as well as soft drinks.

Back in February it was announced that Solutions Leisure, the team behind Lock, Stock & Barrel, Baby Q and STK were taking over West 14th. It looks like this new ladies’ night is the start of their big new plans for the place.

The team have taken over the management and running of the venue for the next six weeks before giving it a complete revamp over Ramadan, turning it into an entirely new beach bar and restaurant concept, no doubt worthy of the excellent location.

Whilst the exact details are yet to be revealed, we’re sure we can expect great things. At the venue, there’s a huge outdoor space which wraps round a circular bar – perfect for watching the sunset – as well as an expansive indoor and outdoor restaurant.

West 14th, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs200 for girls and guys unlimited BBQ (inclusive of three complimentary beverages for ladies). Tel: (0)4 512 9298. @west14thsteakhouse

