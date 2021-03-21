Previously, priority was given to the elderly and those with underlying health issues…

The UAE continues to push forward with its vaccination drive, with one of the highest per capita inoculation rates in the world. Now, it has been announced that UAE residents of all ages can get vaccinated, and it’s free too.

This follows a period where priority was given to administering Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly citizens and residents, and those with chronic health conditions in the UAE. Now the vaccine is available to anyone aged 16 and above.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the news on Saturday, March 20. It also stressed that those wishing to get the vaccine should book it in advance from today, Sunday, March 21.

So far, the UAE has administered a massive 7,181,056 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Which Covid-19 vaccines are available in the UAE?

Currently, four vaccines have been approved for widespread use in the UAE. These include Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sinopharm is available across the UAE. Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca are available in Dubai, and Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use.

There are over 205 vaccination locations available across the UAE. You can find an extensive list of some places you could get the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE here.

Image: Getty