We’re keeping our eyes on more wholesome, family-friendly and healthy activities this weekend, as is only right and proper this time of year. We’d also like to repeat our wish that you all, regardless of whether you’re observing it or not, have a blessed and enriching Ramadan.

Thursday, April 15

This steakhouse is becoming a fast-break house for Ramadan

Break your fast with traditional Arabic delicacies and unlimited Ramadan juices at The Foundry for only Dhs99 – arguably the city’s best value iftar deal this year.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Getting the arty party started

This week His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan cut the metaphorical ribbon on House of Artisans at Qasr Al Hosn. Visitors to this new arty space at will be able to learn about a diverse range of UAE handicrafts through engaging exhibits and examples of contemporary flair. The venue will also run a series of workshops that will give individuals the opportunity to try certain artisanal activities themselves.

Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, Al Hosn, Sat to Thu 10am to 7pm, Fri 2pm to 7pm, tickets Dhs30. Tel: (02) 697 6400, qasralhosn.platinumlist.net

Friday, April 16

At Hudayriyat Island, you’ll find some great ways to stay in shape over the Holy Month. The extreme sport Circuit X MultiPass, for example, is giving you the opportunity to put your adrenal glands through a full and thorough road test, for less. The passes get you access to the BMX Track, High Rope Park and Skate Park, are valid for three months, and transferrable between family members. With the purchase of every 10, you get 20 per cent off the standard price and a complimentary zipline on each visit.

hudayriyatisland.ae. Weekday Ramadan timings are 5pm to midnight, or 9am to midday and 5pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets from Dhs40, book on circuitxuae.com

A sense of Palace

The permanent exhibition at Al Ain Palace, Qasr Al Muwaiji is housed in a gorgeous glass building in the main site’s courtyard. Here you’ll be told the origin story of the palace and its most famous former resident, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visionary Sheikh was born and raised in Qasr Al Muwaiji, which makes this very special location the perfect place for illuminating the life of the great man.

Al Ain, Khalifa bin Zayed Street, closed Mon, Fri 3pm to 7pm, all other days 9am to 7pm. Tel: (03) 767 4444, @qasralmuwaiji

Alfresco affirmations

Seven Wellness describes itself as the ‘ultimate urban retreat for the soul’, but amongst the huge variety of wholesome activities on its books, you’ll find a few shala-without-walls experiences. There are three trips to Cove Beach trips each week (Dhs65 for non-members), including a Friday class offering an hour of ‘Serenity’. And we can’t be the only ones out there running a little low on serenity right now.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Fri 8.30am, from Dhs60 (members). Tel: (056) 407 5405, book on sevenwellness.ae

Saturday, April 17

For our ouzi lovers

The recently-launched DCT-backed Emirati Cuisine Programme is giving residents and visitors the opportunity to try some local flavours at a select number of hotels across the emirate until May. Under the programme, 32 chefs at approximately 30 hotels received training from Emirati chef Khulood Atiq to prepare and serve a range of authentic Emirati dishes. At hef Rohan Patil has introduced five new Emirati dishes to the hotel’s international buffet menu, bringing local flair to this popular dining spot. Dishes include balaleet, harees and ouzi. At Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche for example, Chef Rohan Patil has introduced five new Emirati dishes to the hotel’s international buffet menu, bringing local flair to this popular dining spot. Dishes include balaleet, harees and ouzi.

For more information about the Emirati Cuisine Programme, visit emiraticuisine.ae

Why you lion though?

Al Ain Zoo recently opened a pair of mountain biking experiences (from as little as Dhs15), allowing you to take a tour through the local landscape under your own steam. For those rocking a bit of a Steve Irwin vibe, the zoo is now giving visitors a rare shot at making friends with Mufasa, by heading into the lion’s den and feeding the king of the jungle. Blimey, what a ripper. At this stage, we should point out that safety equipment, including caged vehicle, is provided. Hop in the back of the all-terrain truck, gingerly grasp your tongs and offer pieces of meat through the gaps in the cage into the jaws of waiting lions. And doesn’t it makes a nice change for once, you being the one behind the cage, rather than the animals?

Al Ain Zoo, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 6pm, adult price of park tickets Dhs29, lion feeding experience, Fri and Sat Dhs150. alainzoo.ae

