Collectors can expect rare works of art by Nelson Mandela, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse…

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is organizing charity art auctions to raise to help raise funds for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

The largest campaign of its kind in the region was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is set to run during the entire month of Ramadan with an aim to raise 100 million dirhams to provide 100 million meals for disadvantaged individuals and families.

The live auction will be held on Saturday, April 24 at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

Some of the works of art that will be auctioned off include a piece of the Kaaba cover (Kiswa) embroidered in gold and silver which has been donated by Sheikh Mohammed.

Other rare artworks can be expected by world-renowned artists and figures. The list includes Pablo Picasso’s rare collection of gold and silver medallions, Nelson Mandela’s Swallow, Salvador Dali’s drawing of Search in the Faces and Henri Matisse’s Flower and Vase.

The live in-person auction will also see Hollywood actor Will Smith revealing a collaborative painting with British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri. The painting presents an additional layer on top of one of Jafri’s iconic canvas panels inspired by his Dhs227,757,000 painting ‘The Journey of Humanity’, which broke the Guinness World Records for the ‘Largest Art Canvas’.

Email rsvp@maupyworld.com for more information or to RSVP. Currently, there is also a silent auction running until April 30. Apart from works of art from famous artists, the auction also includes signed jerseys by international football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Anelka, Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal and more.

The public will also be able to bid on winning exclusive experiences such as attending the famous Formula 1 race in Monaco or Abu Dhabi, watching the Northern Lights in Lapland, spending a vacation in the Italian countryside of Tuscany, and experiencing zero gravity and floating in the void – just like astronauts do.

The public can see and bid on the items until April 30 on 100millionmealsauction.com

The auction is organized in collaboration with Maupy Auction with an aim to bring together art collectors and enthusiasts offering up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the public to own rare and valuable items – all while donating for a good cause.

If you want to donate to this campaign, head 100millionmeals.ae.

Featured image (left to right): Lynn Chadwick’s Miniature Figure, Nelson Mandela’s Hand of Africa and Joan Miro’s Nester

Images: 100millionmeals.com