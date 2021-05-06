You won’t want to miss this…

Calling all Disney fans, old and young, it’s time to dust off those tiaras and glass slippers as a Disney-themed extravaganza is coming to the world record-breaking Palm Fountain at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

The spectacle will take place every evening from Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15 with all of that Disney magic. The jaw-dropping fountains will light up in vibrant hues of pink, purple and blue whilst some of your favourite Disney songs play out across the scene.

For this special show, The Palm Fountain will dance to ‘Starting Now’, an original song written specifically for Disney’s yearlong Ultimate Princess Celebration. Other well-known Disney songs include Aladdin’s ‘A Whole New World’, Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ and Mulan’s ‘Reflection’.

The fountain show takes place every half hour from 7pm right up until 1am. If you want to avoid the traffic there are free shuttle buses to take you from Nakheel Mall to The Pointe. They run every 20 minutes from 5pm until midnight from May 11 to 15.

If you’re going to watch the show, you might as well make a night of it by booking a table at one of the many amazing restaurants at The Pointe. All of them will give you a front row seat to all of the mesmerising fountain show action with the iconic Atlantis, The Palm in the background.

Now sure where to go? Try one of these cool restaurants…

Aiza

If you’re a fan of authentic Greek-Mediterranean food, the newly-opened Aiza might just be what you’re looking for. The restaurant is inspired by the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea, with exposed stone, light hues and even a tree chandelier. You’ll be transported to the Mediterranean with an array of authentic Greek food such as cheeses, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean seafood and meats, whilst watching the Palm Fountain show.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 6pm to 3am. @aiza_dubai

Bramble

If you’re just looking for drinks to watch the Palm Fountain show, somewhat of a hidden gem, you’ll find Bramble inside Food District at The Pointe. The 360-degree bar is the ideal spot to sample a creative beverage and find a seat on the terrace, overlooking The Palm Fountain.

Bramble, Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thur noon to midnight, Fri & Sat noon to 1am. @brambledxb

Samakje

For all things fish and seafood, be sure to check out Samajke at The Pointe. The name loosely translates to fish expert, so you know you’re in safe hands at the Grecian-style restaurant. Spread across two floors, the restaurant comprises of a relaxed dining area, upstairs bar and two gorgeous terraces, providing the perfect viewing spot to watch The Palm Fountain.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com