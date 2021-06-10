10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend: June 17 to 19

The weekend is so close we can almost taste it…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is just a day away. As ever, there’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend from getting active and playing sports to brunching on a budget, breakfasting to your heart’s content and so much more.

Here’s our pick of 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, June 17

Kickstart your weekend with a Thursday happy hour

Are you in charge of picking a Thursday night date place? Try Bussola, where if you make it in time for sunset, you’ll get some gorgeous views of the changing sky over the Palm Jumeirah as you sip on some happy hour beverages, priced at Dhs32 from 4pm to 7pm.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily happy hour 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

Tuck into a limited-edition Asian-Italian fusion tasting menu

Asian and Italian have to be two of the most popular cuisines in the city, but do they work together? That’s exactly what 3Fils and Bella are setting out to prove with their new collaborative tasting menu. Chef Carlos De Garza of 3Fils and Chef Nicholas Reina of Bella, using their experience, expertise and creativity, have devised a unique menu which will be available for a limited time.

3Fils – Jumeirah Fishing Village, Bella – Grand Millennium Business Bay. Book your table: 3fils.com/bella-meets-3fils

Check out a cool new licensed vegan restaurant

Going plant-based? Following a successful stint in Mumbai, licensed vegetarian and vegan restaurant, Epitome, has landed in Dubai. Featuring meat-free cuisine from India, Japan, Mexico, Thai and China, Epitome aims to fill a void for the limited vegetarian options in the city.

Epitome, Aloft Creek, Dubai Creek, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)54 705 3780. @epitome.dubai

Friday, June 18

Get active and play padel tennis

Whether you just want to book a court for a game, you’re keen to get some expert help with your game, or you’re looking to enter a tournament, Padel Pro in JLT cover it. In fact, even if you don’t have tennis buddies to play with, Padel Pro offers a ‘match-making’ service to team together players. Court hire starts at Dhs95 for a generous 90 minutes if you buy a ‘5 Match Package’, with the cost getting cheaper if you buy bigger packages. Drop them a line if you’re looking to try out for a single hire only.

Padel Pro, Sportsmania, Garn Al Sabakh Street, Jumeriah Lakes Towers, Dubai 7am to 3am daily. Tel (05) 6554 6665. padelpro.com

Brunch for just Dhs199

Want to brunch but on a budget? Enter ICON Bar which can be found nestled in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai’s Media City. The bar is casual and relaxed, erring on the side of a sports bar. Its Friday brunch offering is named ‘Dirty Fridays’, and it runs each week from 1pm to 4pm. Food is as casual as the bar itself – and is the perfect ‘fodder’ to accompany some free-flowing drinks and live music. The brunch is usually priced at Dhs399, but currently ICON bar is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer, so it’s just Dhs199.

ICON Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open 7am to midnight daily. Tel: (0)4 366 9137. radissonhotels.com

Go for a luxe pool day

The temperatures are rising which means the only solace we can seek is a nice cool pool. Check out Atlantis’ White Beach. The White Beach day pass costs Dhs150 on Sun, Mon, Wed, fully redeemable on food and beverages and Dhs300 on Fri, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. Entry is limited to 21+.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. instagram.com/whitebeach/

Saturday, June 19

Enjoy breakfast at the top of the Burj Khalifa

Fancy starting your day at the top of the tallest building in the world? You can now catch the captivating sunrise coming up over Dubai from the 124th floor of Burj Khalifa. Every Friday and Saturday morning, between 4.30am and 7am, early risers can enjoy the views of the entire city from the highest building, in this unique and special experience. You’ll be treated to a hot drink of your choice, plus an array of tempting breakfast treats to get your day started the right way.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 4.30am to 7am, Dhs129. tickets.atthetop.ae

Check out a new club

If you’ve missed the Dubai clubbing scene, we have exciting news for you. Black is the brand new club just opened at Soho Garden, and it’s the biggest indoor club in Dubai. As the outside temperates become more unbearable, you now have an air-conditioned haven to continue your late night adventures.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Weds to Sat, 10pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @blackclubdxb

Go for an all-you-can-eat breakfast

This popular spot offers up over 25 breakfast dishes to choose from on the menu. Pick from eggs prepared just the way you like it, shakshouka, fresh fruit bowl, pancakes, porridge and much more. Check out the entire menu here. You can pair your unlimited bites with a cup of coffee or tea. Before you rush on over, do make a reservation as walk-ins are not accepted. The deal is not available at Nessnass Beach.

Circle Cafe, several locations around Dubai, Friday and Saturday, 8am to 4pm, Dhs65 per adult, Dhs35 per child. Reservations required, Tel: (800)247 253. circle-cafe.com

Dive into an Italian-inspired afternoon tea

This popular Italian restaurant in Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City has launched Napolitea – an Italian version of the classic afternoon tea. Available daily, you will pay just Dhs125 per person to receive tiers of savoury and sweet treats that include sandwiches, bruschetta, cannoli, tarts and more, plus coffee or tea. For an additional Dhs90, you can get free-flowing prosecco for an hour and a half. The afternoon tea runs from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Available daily, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs125 per person. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

