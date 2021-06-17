Escape the heat in some of Dubai’s most fabulous bars…

Those temperatures keep on rising which means it’s time to swap some of our top alfresco drinking spots for the relieving climes of air-conditioning. If you’re wondering where to go, check out our pick of top indoor bars to keep cool in this summer.

Amazonico

Step into the rainforest at stunning jungle-inspired hotspot, Amazonico. The restaurant is made up of three floors, with the cool bar and lounge area found on the ground floor. The design is truly stunning, with giant plants, rich metals and plush furnishings everywhere you look. It’s the ultimate hang-out for those looking for fun in DIFC.

Amazonico, DIFC, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Americano

Cool speakeasy bar Americano is one of the most popular spots in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with great music, inventive cocktails and an American-style menu with some of the best burgers and hotdogs in town. The staff deserve a mention too, as they really make Americano what it is.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, open Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 584 6475. @americanodubai

Bla Bla

Since it opened back in January, Bla Bla has become one of the hottest places on Dubai’s nightlife scene. With one beach club, three restaurants and 20 bars, there’s no wonder. From the record room and Irish bar in one part, to The Tent, filled with different-themed bars, there’s something for everyone.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, 8am to 2am daily. blabladubai.ae

Black

Black is definitely more of a nightclub than a bar but, hey, you’re looking for nightlife right? Black is the brand new club just opened at Soho Garden, and it’s the biggest indoor club in Dubai. As the outside temperates become more unbearable, you now have an air-conditioned haven to continue your late night adventures.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Weds to Sat, 10pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @blackclubdxb

Flashback

Paramount, the Hollywood-themed hotel in Downtown Dubai, has a secret speakeasy bar that we don’t think you’ll have heard about yet. Called Flashback, it’s located behind a secret door, and you’ll have to ask the team at the front desk for its location. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone. Pull up a chair and watch the mixologists get to work on creating you a theatrical cocktail. There’s even a happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm.

Flashback, behind a secret door, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Iris Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Dubai (@irisdubai)

Iris Dubai has long-established itself as one of the city’s most popular bars, not to mention because of its amazing city skyline views from its position at Meydan. Today, June 17, Iris Dubai is set to reveal its brand-new indoor tent offering, and by the looks of the teaser videos, it looks like this tent is going to be seriously fancy.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sat to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)56 951 1442. @irisdubai

Mama Zonia

You’re always in for a treat if you head to Pier 7 with its stunning views of Dubai Marina. Check out luxe jungle-themed bar Mama Zonia for a cool setting. You can enjoy 50 per cent off selected beverages between 4pm and 8pm, Saturday to Thursday.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 240 4747.

Rumba

This retro Havana-inspired restaurant will take you straight back to the 1950s. Authentically Cuban, Rumba has nods to the Latin American culture everywhere you look. The detail goes beyond traditional food and pretty artwork, you’ll see hints of Cuba right down to the napkins. The menu is designed as an old fashioned newspaper, packed with dishes and facts, as well as some cool creative cocktails.

Rumba, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. @rumbadubai

Off the Wall

Inspired by the back streets of Satwa, this quirky cocktail bar asks you to walk through the unassuming door and through a dark neon-lit tunnel. Once inside it’s surprisingly large, with a mix of high tables and cushy sofa seating. The spot prides itself on creating the best cocktails in town, with expert mixologists behind the bar.

Off The Wall, Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 210 2213. hotelindigodubai.com/social-spaces

Seven Sisters

This great canal-side spot is a little known hidden gem tucked away at the back of the JW Marriot Marquis. It’s just reopened with a brand new look and visitors can enjoy the garden section whilst keeping cool as the pergola will be covered over and air conditioned throughout the summer.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat to Thur 5pm to 3am, Fri 3pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777. 7sistersdubai.com

Sobe

You might also like All the secret bars in Dubai you probably haven't heard of yet

If you’ve managed to sneak off from work early enough to catch the sunset, SoBe will always tick the sundowner box, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf from its position perched atop W Dubai – The Palm. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm, with drinks priced from Dhs35. The indoor bar is super vibey, so you won’t miss the outdoors so much.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 245 5555. sobedubai.com

Treehouse

Treehouse is one of the city’s most popular terrace bars, but during the summer, the tent goes up turning it into a tropical greenhouse where you can enjoy happy hour on selected beverages from 6pm to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Downtown Dubai, happy hour 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com

Images: Social/provided