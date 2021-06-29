Taylor Pierce has been popping and locking all over the capital…

If you’ve tumbled down a TikTok or Instagram rabbit hole recently, there’s a good chance some of Taylor Pierce’s (AKA @taylor_thatdancer) videos have popped up on your screen.

The LA-based dancer has a huge following (2.2 million on Instagram, over 5 million on TikTok), built off the back of a rare and unique talent for ‘street dance’.

Pierce performs intricate body-popping and locking moves over hip-hop tracks. In several of her videos, we see her dancing alongside similarly skilled collaborators with a degree of synchronicity that is just mind-blowing. Just check out duet with Jackson Myles below:

And from our casual stalking of her social media channels, it appears the talented Taylor has made her way to Abu Dhabi (we’re unsure whether it’s a permanent relocation or just a holiday, but the USA is obviously on the capital’s Green List at the moment).

Dope moves at the Louvre

Several of Abu Dhabi’s landmarks are visible in the TikTok megastar’s recent videos. The clip below shows her signature robotically precise movements take place under the theatrical canopy of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s dome.

In this video, Taylor makes a silky smooth hand swipe transition from her living room to Hudayriyat Island, and then on to St Regis Saadiyat Island.

And in her latest video, she teams up with Emirati dance teacher and choreographer (at Abu Dhabi’s Berklee campus) — @lulumak_

We genuinely hope this is more than a quick pop over the pond for her, we know better than most how much A-List backdrop fodder our emirate has. She hasn’t done a video in the desert yet, and we’re pretty sure that’s essential for visiting content creators.

Images: TikTok/Instagram/@taylor_thatdancer