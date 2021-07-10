It’s nearly here…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is nearly upon us and it’s time to get those plans in place. As always, we have a varied list of top things for you to do in Dubai this weekend. From a pool brunch to how to get free chicken wings or a cool art festival, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s our pick of 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, July 29

Enjoy free chicken wings for one day only

If you’re crazy about chicken wings, you’ll like this deal. You can get five free chicken wings at any Wingstop restaurant or online when you make a purchase above Dhs40 on Thursday, July 29 only. Pick your favourite flavour and get chowing down.

wingstop.ae

Step into the Mediterranean at this beautiful Greek restaurant

Greek and Spanish restaurant Myrra by Opa recently opened its doors at Club Vista Mare. The Mediterranean spot is the ideal beachside spot to enjoy a view of the ocean with your fresh oysters and catch of the day. The Spanish cuisine fans will enjoy the traditional paella, while lovers of Greek food will fawn after dishes such as kleftiko and spanakopita. There’s both indoor and alfresco seating, plus a dedicated area for the little ones to play and enjoy. Huge blooms adorn the inside restaurant and spill outside onto the terrace and beach.

Myrra by Opa, Club Visa Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

Dive into a sunken city at the world’s deepest swimming pool



Brand-new mega-attraction, Deep Dive Dubai, broke the internet recently as everyone from HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Will Smith (and What’s On) paid a visit. The 60-metre deep pool, which comes complete with an epic sunken city, welcomes visitors of all abilities, from those who have their PADI course, to beginner divers or even those who wish to snorkel on the surface of the water. Once the world opens up, we predict visitors will be coming from far and wide across the globe to get a slice of the action. It is now open five days a week.

Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm, from Dhs400. deepdivedubai.com

Friday, July 30

Shake up your fitness routine with a workout in the snow

This Friday, Bare DXB is heading into sub-zero temperatures to host a 50-minute workout at Ski Dubai. The HIIT class will have you battling the freezing elements to challenge your mind and body in -2 degrees celsius. The session will run from 7.30am and is priced at Dhs120.

Bare DXB at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Friday July 30, 7.30am, Dhs120. Booking: app.coredirection.com

Beat the heat with a cool poolside brunch

It’s definitely hot out there now and if you’re going to be outside, you need to be within reach of a cold pool. Combine that pool day with a fun pool brunch at The Restaurant, Address Sky View. You’ll get pool access from 10pm to 4pm and the brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs295 for food and soft beverages or Dhs395 for food and house beverages. A DJ will be bringing those party vibes all day in the Glass Garden.

The Restaurant, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Fridays. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Hit up a brilliant after-brunch deal

What’s the deal: Five drinks for Dhs150

Head to popular Treehouse after brunch where you’ll be able to get your hands on five drinks (including wine, beers and spirits) for Dhs150 from 4pm. It’s pretty much Downtown’s go-to party spot, so don’t be surprised to bump into plenty of people you know who’ve also been at neighbouring brunches.

Hidden, Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 4pm to 9pm, Fridays, Dhs150. Tel: (058) 827 2763. hiddenbrunch.com

Check out a cool art festival

This weekend on July 30 and 31, popular Indie hotspot Alserkal Avenue will be particularly buzzing as the first edition of The Aura Art Fair will be taking place. Aura Art is an art group created to recognize and support local creatives within the United Arab Emirates and this immersive event will revolve around art, performances and entertainment. On Friday, July 30, the event runs from 3pm to 9pm and on Saturday, July 31st, it’s from 11am to 9pm.

Warehouse 46, Alserkal Avene, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. dudejustdude.com/auraartevents @auraart.ae

Saturday, July 31

Daycation with a spa treatment, lunch and pool access

When it comes to dreamy resorts, few do it like Thai-inspired Anantara, The Palm. It’s offering you the ultimate day out with the new Dine & Unwind offer, where you will be able to enjoy a spa treatment, indulge in a lunch or dinner at a great restaurant and have access to a pool and beach to soak in the sun – all for just Dhs630. You can make your booking for this deal here.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. anantara.com

See a mesmerizing La Perle show with discounted tickets

If you haven’t seen Dubai’s legendary live performance – La Perle, yet… now’s your chance. The permanent theatre show in Al Habtoor City is having a flash sale where you can get tickets starting from just Dhs99. There are two shows that run from Tuesday to Saturday, so pick what works best for you: 6.30pm or 9pm. The show is 90 minutes long and at the performance, you will witness a cast of 65 world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats.

La Perle, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tue to Sat, 6.30pm or 9pm, tickets from Dhs99 until today, July 29, 2021. Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

Extend the weekend with a fun Saturday brunch

Eclectic restaurant MASTI has just launched its brand new ‘Mischievous Monkey Brunch’; a fun Saturday affair with a four-course meal and free-flowing drinks. Whilst a DJ spins the decks, guests can choose from a selection of hot and cold appetizers, one main and a dessert. Included in the house beverages package, priced at Dhs295 are cocktails, selected spirits and wines.

Masti, La Mer, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: 800 62784. @mastidubai

Images: Social/provided