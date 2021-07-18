Looking for some things to do in the capital? Here are some food deals, workshops, cultural activities and more to check out…

The long Eid Al Adha holiday is this week and that means it’s time to celebrate with loved ones with a plethora of things to do in Abu Dhabi.

We’ve rounded up a bunch of activities you can add to your list from dining deals, cultural activities, workshops and more.

Just ensure you’re home by midnight as that’s when the National Sanitization Program will take place.

Here are 14 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi over the long Eid Al Adha holiday

Sunday, July 18

Tuck into new speciality dishes at Cipriani Yas Island

A selection of specialities has been added to the menu and it’s only available until the end of July. On the menu, you can find homemade ‘bigoli’ with duck ragu or oven-roasted lamb shoulder with mashed potatoes for their main course. Save belly space for the wide selection of desserts.

Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.Opens at 6pm, new menu available until July end, Tel (02) 657 5400. ciprianiyasisland.com

Start your long weekend on a sweet note with pancakes

Hickory’s restaurant is offering a wide range of pancakes all day long from 6am to 11.30pm. Options range from berries and icing sugar, banana and Nutella, strawberry and whipped cream, Oreo, and vanilla and more. Your order will come with a complimentary cup of coffee or orange juice for only Dhs65.

Hickory’s Restaurant, Yas Links Golf Club, Yas Island, Yas West, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. troonabudhabi.com

Monday, July 19

Head to the mall for shopping (with discounts), entertainment and more

Need a list of items for Eid Al Adha? The Galleria is running its summer sale where you can shop and get up to 80 per cent off. Entertainment wise, there’s plenty of fun for the whole family at Mirage Amusements, Caboodle, Vox Cinemas and more. For foodies, there’s a number of dining options including fine dining restaurants.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @TheGalleriaUAE

Take the kids to Berri’s and watch the fireworks

Want front row seats to the Yas Bay fireworks over Eid Al Adha? Head to Berri’s where you can dine on lobster pizza, pasta to salads and other Italian dishes as you take in the dazzling view. The fireworks begin at 9pm over three nights from the first day of Eid Al Adha. The best part? Kids 12 years and under get to eat for free from 6pm till 10pm throughout the Eid holiday. Don’t forget to make a reservation.

Berri’s, Al Muneera Plaza. Al Raha, Abu Dhabi. Tel:(0)2 643 9555. @berrisuae

Tuesday, July 20

Get creative at Qasr Al Hosn

Over Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is hosting a number of fun-filled activities for the entire family. At House of Artisan there’s a henna workshop from 5pm to 9pm (free), a pottery workshop on July 20 (Dhs50), a toy boat making session on July 21, (Dhs50) and an experimental Fabric dye workshop on July 22 (Dhs50). The timings for the paid workshops are from 4pm to 6.30pm and again at 7pm to 8.30pm.

@dctabudhabi

Eat (a lot of) biryani at India Palace

Eid is the perfect time to indulge in (a lot) of biryani. Head to India Palace and dig into the special seasonal menu that features an array of authentic biryanis from all over India including noor mahal biryani, raan biryani, Lucknow murg biryani and more. The menu will be available until August end and available all day.

India Palace, several venues around UAE, available until August 2021 end. Tel: (0)2 02 644 8777. indiapalace.ae

Wednesday, July 21

Try a fusion of cuisine at Punjab Grill

Experience a blend of cultures with the Emirati and Indian fusion cuisine menu at Punjab Grill. It’s available over Eid Al Adha and curated by What’s On award-winning chef, Sandeep Ail. There’s Gulf spiced shrimp, ghouzi (lamb leg with Indian rice pilaf), and more.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village, The Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)50 668 3054. @punjabgrillabudhabi

Learn about the Emirati culture at Qasr Al Muwaiji

Qasr Al Muwaiji is showcasing the Emirati culture with Al Ayyala and Al Harbiya shows, demonstrations of traditional handicrafts such as henna art and talli braiding and a display of traditional jewellery. Visit on July 20 and 21 from 3pm to 6pm.

@dctabudhabi

Thursday, July 22

Emirates Palace

A curated Eid buffet is available for Dhs295 at Mezlai with a spread of Middle Eastern delicacies, international favourites and dishes from the live cooking stations and the Arabic mixed grill counter. It’s available from July 21 to 22 July, 6.30pm to 11pm.

Fans of Italian can head to Sayad where they can dig into culinary delights all the way from Mandarin Oriental in Milan. The new menu will be available only when Mezzaluna opens later this year, but you can be the first to try it during Eid Al Adha. It’s available from July 21 to 22 July, 12pm to 11pm.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Reserve your spot at (0)2 690 7999 or epauh-restaurants@mohg.com mandarinoriental.com

Visit the stunning Qasr Al Watan

If you haven’t already visited this stunning cultural landmark, use one of the days over the Eid Al Adha holidays to tick it off your list. You will explore the history, traditions and journey of the UAE through a vast collection of cultural artefacts, art and rare manuscripts. Stay until the sun goes down to see the Palace in Motion evening light and sound show. Over Eid Al Adha, Qasr Al Watan will be open every day from 12pm to 9pm. The Palace in Motion show will take place every evening at 8.15pm. Do note, the library will be closed over Eid. Check out our video here.

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 544 442 qasralwatan.ae

Friday, July 23

Tuck into brunch at Garage

W Abu Dhabi is running a ‘B.I.G Eid brunch’ at Garage on Friday with great vibes and banging bites. The spread includes mezze, Asian flavours, meat cuts from Vault and drinks on tap. Prices start from Dhs279.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 1pm to 4pm on Friday, Dhs279 soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs529 sparkling, Tel: (02) 656 0000 garageabudhabi.com

Shop at Elfabshop and cook a delicious meal at home

A home-cooked meal is equally as delicious as dining out. Call your family over and prepare a delicious meal at home with some of the best quality proteins from Elfabshop. The options are endless including beef burgers, roast chicken, lamb chops and more. Over Eid al Adah, nab a 15 per cent discount with code ELFABEID when checking out. A minimum of Dhs100 applies and there’s no delivery charge.

Order online at elfabshop.com

Saturday, July 24

Kayak through the Eastern Mangroves

The day marks the end of the long weekend and if you require some serenity, kayak through the Eastern Mangroves under the full moon. For two days, July 25 and 25, you can avail of a two hour guided tour with bottled water and a fruit salad for just Dhs100 which means you’ll be saving Dhs68. You’ll be able to stargaze and chill on the island for 15 minutes. The deal is only available for the first 50 people though, so you got to reserve fast! Email on info@sea-hawk.ae or call on 02 673 6688.

Sea Hawk, Eastern Mangroves, July 25 and 26, Dhs100 for the first 50 bookings. Tel: (0)2 673 6688. @seahawk.ae

Get creative at a flower workshop

Every Saturday in July, a flower workshop takes place at The Abu Dhabi EDITION followed by a spritz at Alba Terrace. For Dhs700, guests will be guided on how to create their own floral arrangements using a wide variety of premium stems and foliage. After the creative session from 11am to 1pm, head to The Weekend Spritz from 1pm to 4pm.

goshá at The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 208 0000. editionhotels.com

Images: Supplied and social