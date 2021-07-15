It will also be live-streamed…

If you don’t know what your plans are for Eid Al Adha in the capital next week, go to Yas Island where there’s plenty taking place plus a grand firework display.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) confirmed the fireworks last month. The spectacle will take place over three days at Yas Marina.

It’s part of a wider calendar of summer events in the capital that includes a huge Summer of Style Sale, with up to 80 per cent off across 3,000 stores; exciting culinary pop-ups; staycation deals; cultural happenings; and more.

The shows usually last for five minutes each night and begin at 9pm.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that Eid Al Adha and Arafat dates last week. Eid will fall on Dhu Al-Hijjah 9 until Dhu Al-Hijjah 12, 1442. These dates correspond to Monday, July 19 2021 to Thursday, July 22 2021.

Due to the current public gathering regulations in Abu Dhabi, those headed to the island will need to be able to show a Green Pass on their ALHOSN app. Green Passes last for between three and 30 days depending on the level of vaccination.

Social distancing is still in force, and thermal scanning remains in place, as do the requirements for wearing PPE and for venues to conduct periodical deep cleans.

In addition to the many alfresco restaurant spots of Yas Island, where you’ll be able to watch the spectacle unfold above some equally spectacular dining experiences, the event will be broadcast live on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

Don’t forget to charge those cameras before you head out!

